Insights on the Smart Food Logistics Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Controlant, Geotab and Lyna Logics Among Others

The global smart food logistics market will reach $21.93 billion by 2030, growing by 11.5% annually over 2020-2030, driven by the growing population, the rising demand for efficient food chain management, increasing food laws and regulations, convergence of logistics and technology, and the prevalence of e-retail in the food industry.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart food logistics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart food logistics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Fleet Management

Asset Tracking

Cold Chain Monitoring

Other Technologies

Based on Food Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Meat and Seafood

Vegetables, Fruits and Nuts

Cereals, Bakery and Dairy Products

Coffee, Tea and Vegetable Oil

Other Food Types

By Transportation Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Railways

Roadways

Seaways

Airways

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

E-commerce

Supermarket

Agricultural Trade

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Technology, and Food Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software

3.4 Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

4.1 Market Overview by Technology

4.2 Fleet Management

4.3 Asset Tracking

4.4 Cold Chain Monitoring

4.5 Other Technologies



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Food Type

5.1 Market Overview by Food Type

5.2 Meat and Seafood

5.3 Vegetables, Fruits and Nuts

5.4 Cereals, Bakery and Dairy Products

5.5 Coffee, Tea and Vegetable Oil

5.6 Other Food Types



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Transportation Mode

6.1 Market Overview by Transportation Mode

6.2 Railways

6.3 Roadways

6.4 Seaways

6.5 Airways



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 E-Commerce

7.3 Supermarket

7.4 Agricultural Trade



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.6.1 Uae

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Berlinger & Co. Ag

Controlant

Geotab Inc.

Hacobu Co. Ltd. (Movo)

Kii Corporation

Kouei System Ltd.

Lyna Logics, Inc.

Monnit Corporation

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Orbcomm

Samsara Networks, Inc.

Seaos

Semtech Corporation

Sensitech (Carrier Global Corporation)

Tech Mahindra Limited

Teletrac Navman

Verizon Connect

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

