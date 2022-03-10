Societe Generale: availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document, the annual financial report and the report on corporate governance

English French

Paris, 10 March 2022, 11 am

Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document, the annual financial report and the report on corporate governance

Societe Generale hereby informs the public that the French version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 9 March 2022.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes:

• the 2021 annual financial report and

• the report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors’ findings.

The annual financial report cross-reference table appears on page 650 of the Universal Registration Document.

The report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors’ findings, appear respectively on pages 62 to 142 and on page 614 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the “Regulated information” section of the Company’s website (http://www.societegenerale.com/en/measuring-our-performance/information-and-publications/regulated_information) and on the AMF’s website.

Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 131,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 26 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates , with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

