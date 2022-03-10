New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyimide Film Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244251/?utm_source=GNW



According to a new market report, the future of the polyimide film market looks attractive with opportunities in the electronics, automotive, aerospace, labeling, medical, and mining and drilling industries. The market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand from end use industries such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace, and increasing penetration of polyimide film due to its excellent chemical, thermal, and physical properties over wide temperature range as compared to substitute films.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of colorless polyimide film and development of polyimide film for 5g communication, AI, and others. PI Advanced Materials, DuPont, Kaneka Corporation, Toray Industries, and Ube Industries are among the major suppliers of polyimide film.



In this market, electronics is the largest end use market, whereas flexible printed circuit is largest in application type. Growth in various segment of the polyimide film market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global polyimide film market by application, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Application [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Flexible Printed Circuits

• Specialty Fabricated Products

• Pressure Sensitive Tape

• Wire And Cable

• Motor/Generator



By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Labeling

• Other End Use Industries



By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• The Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

The analyst forecasts that the flexible printed circuits is expected to remain the largest application; it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to high demand for rigid-flex PCBs from telecommunication industry, growth in connected device, and advancement in automotive electronics.



The analyst predicts that the demand for polyimide films in electronics is expected to remain the largest end use industry; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the growth in demand for consumer electronics devices, smart wearable, and growth in IoT and communication technology. The ability to provide lightweight package in electric insulation applications is also a contributing factor in the growth of polyimide film in electronics industry.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the demand for flexible and superior quality films in various applications of electronics, automotive, and aerospace sectors considering economic expansions in India and China.



Features of the polyimide Film Market

• Market Size Estimates:Polyimide film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Polyimide film market size by various segments, such as application and end use industry in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis:Polyimide film market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, end use industry, and regions for the polyimide film market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyimide film market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global polyimide film market by application (flexible printed circuits, specialty fabricated products, pressure sensitive tape, wire and cable, and motor/generator), end use industry (electronics, automotive, aerospace, labeling, and other end use industries), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the polyimide film market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the polyimide film market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this polyimide film market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the polyimide film market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the polyimide film market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this polyimide film market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this polyimide film area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this polyimide film market?

