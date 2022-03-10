New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GPS Tracking Device Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244250/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the GPS tracking device market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation and logistics, construction, oil and gas, and metal & mining industries. The GPS tracking device market is expected to reach an estimated $2.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in the transportation and logistics industry and affordable price of GPS tracking devices.



CalAmp Corporation, Orbcomm Inc., Sierra Wireless, ATrack Technology, Geotab, Concox Information, Trackimo, Meitrack Group, and Ruptela UAB are among the major GPS tracking device manufacturers.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the GPS tracking device industry include, development of humancentric GPS tracking and monitoring devices and more emphasis on livestock welfare tracking.



In this market, transportation and logistics is the largest end use industry, whereas a commercial vehicle is the largest market by deployment.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global GPS tracking device market by device type, deployment type, end use industry, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Transportation and Logistics

• Construction

• Oil and Gas

• Metal and Mining

• Government

• Others



By Device Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Standalone Trackers

• OBD Devices

• Advanced Trackers



By Deployment [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Cargo and Containers

• Others



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• The Rest of the World

Some of the GPS tracking device companies profiled in this report include CalAmp Corporation, Orbcomm Inc., Sierra Wireless, ATrack Technology, Geotab, Concox Information, Trackimo, Meitrack Group, and Ruptela UAB .



The analyst forecasts that GPS tracking device for the commercial vehicle market will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in commercial vehicle production and increasing uses of GPS tracking devices in the transportation and logistic industry.



Within the GPS tracking device market, transportation and logistics will remain the largest end use industry due to increasing adoption of GPS tracking in the transportation and logistics sector for real time fleet management and affordable price of GPS tracking devices.



North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing adoption of intelligent transport systems. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing vehicle production and increasing trade activities.



Features of the Global GPS Tracking Device Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global GPS tracking device market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and by volume (million units) shipment.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Global GPS tracking device market size by various segments, such as end use industry, device type, and deployment type.

• Regional Analysis: Global GPS tracking device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, device types, deployment types, and regions for the GPS tracking device market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the GPS tracking device market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global GPS tracking device market by end use industry (transportation and logistics, construction, oil and gas, metal and mining, government, and others), device type (standalone trackers, OBD devices, and advanced trackers), deployment type (commercial vehicles, cargo and containers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the GPS tracking device market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity did occur in the last five years in the GPS tracking device market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244250/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________