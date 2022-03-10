New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Connector Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244249/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the connector market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, telecom/datacom, computer and peripheral, industrial, and consumer electronics industries. The connector market is forecast to reach $82.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in communication and consumer electronics industries, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing electronic content in vehicles.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the connector industry, include increasing demand for high speed connectors, shift towards compact and thinner connectors, and development of high power connectors.



In this market, transportation is the largest end use industry, whereas PCB connector is the largest market by product type.



Connector Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global connector market by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$M and Million Unit shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• PCB (Printed circuit board) Connectors

• Rectangular I/O

• Application Specific Connectors

• Fiber Optic Connectors

• RF (Radio Frequency) Coax

• Circular Connectors

• IC (Integrated circuit) Sockets

• Others



By End Use Industry [$M and Million Unit shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Transportation

• Consumer Electronics

• Computer and Peripherals

• Industrial

• Telecom/Datacom

• Others



By Region [$M and Million Unit shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027):

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

Some of the connector companies profiled in this report include TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Hon Hai Precision, and Aptiv plc.



The analyst forecasts that PCB connector will remain the largest product type due to growth in computer, consumer electronics, and communication industries. The fiber optic connector segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to its easy installation, fast connection, low signal loss, and high performance, which are highly required in optical communications.



Transportation will remain the largest end use industry and witness the highest growth during the forecast due to increasing electronic content in automotive vehicles due to the proliferation of infotainment, telematics, and safety systems.



APAC will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the over the forecast period due to growth in automotive production, industrial automation, increasing demand for smartphones, and growth in consumer electronics.



Features of the Ground and Precipitated Connector Market

• Market Size Estimates:Connector market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (million units)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Connector market size by various segments, such as end use industry and product type in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis:Connector market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use, product type, application, and regions for the connector market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the connector market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global connector market by product type (PCB (Printed Circuit Board) connectors, fiber optic connectors, rectangular I/O, RF (Radio Frequency) coax, application specific connectors, circular connectors, IC (Integrated circuit) sockets, and others), end use industry (transportation, consumer electronics, computer & peripherals, industrial, telecom/datacom, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the connector market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the connector market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this connector market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the connector market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the connector market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the connector market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the connector market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the connector market?

