HotelRunner Recognized as Top Connectivity Provider Globally by Expedia Group for the Second Year in a Row

LONDON, England, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelRunner, the leading sales channel management platform and B2B network, has earned Elite Connectivity Partner status with Expedia Group, the highest designation available in their Connectivity Partner Program for the second year in a row. The Expedia Group Connectivity Partner Program recognizes and rewards top connectivity providers - including channel managers, property management systems, central reservation systems, and other vendors - for maintaining high-quality connections and helping connected lodging properties grow their business on Expedia Group websites and better serve travelers.

The Expedia Group Connectivity Partner Program is in its second year in 2022, and Elite status is awarded annually to an exclusive group of top-performing lodging connectivity software providers who offer excellent quality software connections and advanced tools and capabilities. To be eligible for Elite status, Expedia Group connectivity providers are rated on several technical and business criteria. HotelRunner earned Elite status for its commitment to:

Improving traveler experiences on Expedia Group websites

Enabling a wide range of tools and capabilities integrated with the Expedia Group travel platform

Providing a quality connection with a reliable user experience

Ensuring a streamlined onboarding experience and high-quality support for properties

Empowering business growth for our clients on Expedia Group websites

"HotelRunner plays a crucial role in the travel ecosystem by building innovative solutions that empower global lodging properties to grow their businesses and deliver amazing experiences to guests," said Lisa Chen, Vice President, Global Lodging Connectivity & Solutions. "We are excited and energized to deepen our relationship with HotelRunner in 2022 as a key stakeholder in our collective mission to power global travel for everyone, everywhere."

"HotelRunner and Expedia Group's strategic partnership continues to grow exponentially. This partnership empowers not only the two companies but especially our lodging properties," said Rıza Kaynak, Director of Demand Partnerships at HotelRunner. "In our second year as an Elite Connectivity Partner, with the help of our state-of-the-art technology, we have assisted our joint properties to ensure that they benefit from this partnership in the best way possible, and connected thousands of new properties to Expedia Group. We highly value our strategic partnership with Expedia Group, and having been rewarded with this designation for the second time proves that we are on the right track of achieving great things together."

As a part of its designation, HotelRunner will receive early access to new Expedia Group tools and features that it can pilot and integrate into its software. HotelRunner will also work directly with Expedia Group's leadership team, providing feedback and helping shape future products and technology solutions.

About HotelRunner

HotelRunner is a distribution platform and B2B network for accommodations and travel agencies to find, contract, connect and transact with each other online. HotelRunner has more than 42,000 accommodation partners and over 150 travel agency partners from 193 countries. HotelRunner is a Booking.com Premier Connectivity Partner, Expedia Elite Connectivity Partner, Airbnb Software Partner, Agoda Innovative Supplier, Oracle Gold, Hotelbeds, and Google Hotel Ads strategic partner.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of four pillars: Expedia Services, focused on the group's platform and technical strategy; Expedia Marketplace, centered on product and technology offerings across the organization; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™. © 2022 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners.

