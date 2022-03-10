Landsea Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Fourth quarter net income of $38.4M or $0.83 per diluted share

Full year net income of $52.8M or $1.14 per diluted share

Grew backlog units to 998 units and dollar value to $586.2 million, a 33% and 51% growth, respectively

Increased total lots owned and controlled by 31% to 8,740

Completed acquisition of Hanover Family Builders in January 2022



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Total revenue increased 40% to $398.5 million

Home sales gross margin expanded 650 basis points to 21.5%

Adjusted homes sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) expanded 290 basis points to 25.0%

Pretax income increased 244% to $49.2 million

Net new home orders increased 6% to 440 with an average sales price of $712,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 4.2 sales per active community

Full Year 2021 Highlights Compared to Full Year 2020

Total revenue increased 39% to $1,023.3 million

Home sales gross margin expanded 460 basis points to 17.5%

Adjusted home sales gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 22.6%

Pretax income was $66.7 million compared to a pretax loss of $12.2 million

Net new home orders decreased 22% to 1,471 with an average sales price of $655,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.8 sales per active community

Total homes in backlog increased 33% to 998 homes with a dollar value of $586.2 million and an average sales price of $587,000 at December 31, 2021

Management Commentary

“Landsea Homes delivered strong top and bottom-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, capping off a record year for our company,” said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes. “We generated earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, bringing our full year 2021 earnings to $1.14 per share on a GAAP basis, or $1.44 per share on a fully adjusted basis. We also exceeded the $1 billion revenue mark for the year, a significant milestone for our company.”

Mr. Ho continued, “We saw positive demand trends across our homebuilding platform in the fourth quarter as evidenced by our sales pace of 4.2 homes per community per month for the quarter. This demand strength carried into the first two months of the year as we recorded year-over-year order growth of 20% in January and 40% in February, despite the recent rise in mortgage rates. We attribute this consistent order strength to the ongoing positive fundamentals we continue to see in our markets, our affordable product focus and the appeal of our High-Performance Homes.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “Our strategy of concentrating our homebuilding efforts on a select number of high growth markets proved successful in 2021, and we believe this will continue into the future. Our acquisition of Hanover Family Builders in January of this year marks a continuation of this strategy, as it positions us as one of the largest builders in the greater Orlando area. It also enhances our scale advantages when dealing with local and national suppliers and further solidifies our reputation as an acquirer of choice. Given the positives of this acquisition and the strong operational momentum we carried into 2022, I am extremely optimistic about the future of Landsea Homes.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Home sales revenue increased 17% to $333.1 million compared to $284.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by a 29% year-over-year increase in average closing prices, partially offset by a 9% decrease in homes delivered. Lot sales and other revenue generated $65.4 million in the quarter.

Home sales gross margin expanded 650 basis points to 21.5% compared to 15.0% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin was 25.0% compared to 22.1% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by home sales price appreciation and high product demand in the Arizona and California segments, partially offset by rising material and labor costs.

Net new home orders increased 6% year-over-year on a monthly absorption rate of 4.2 sales per active community compared to a monthly absorption rate of 4.5 sales per active community in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes increased 260% year-over-year to a total of $38.4 million. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $36.8 million compared to $19.4 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) also expanded to a record $57.9 million compared to $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Total revenue grew 39% to a record $1,023.3 million compared to $734.6 million in 2020 driven by a 19% rise in average closing prices and a 7% increase in deliveries. Total revenue also benefitted from $86.9 million in total lot and other revenue driven primarily by our strategic lot sales and build-on-your-own lot program.

Net new home orders decreased 22% year-over-year on a monthly absorption rate of 3.8 sales per active community compared to a monthly absorption rate of 5.2 sales per active community in the prior year. The decrease in new home orders coincided with our strategic pause in selling during the second half of 2021 in an effort to better align our sales pace with lengthening cycle times brought about by ongoing supply chain issues.

Total homes in backlog increased 33% to 998 homes with a dollar value of $586.2 million and an average sales price of $587,000 at December 31, 2021, compared to 750 homes with a dollar value of $389.3 million and an average sales price of $519,000 at December 31, 2020. Total lots owned or controlled at December 31, 2021 increased 31% to 8,740 compared to 6,680 at December 31, 2020, with 41% of our lots controlled and 59% owned.

Home sales gross margin expanded 460 basis points year-over-year to 17.5%, and adjusted home sales gross margin grew 190 basis points to 22.6%. The increase was primarily driven by home sales appreciation amid high product demand in our Arizona and California segments, partially offset by increasing material and labor costs.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $52.8 million compared to net loss of $9.0 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $66.8 million compared to $28.0 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $117.9 million compared to $65.0 million in 2020.

Liquidity

At December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $342.8 million compared to $117.4 million at December 31, 2020, reflecting our strong cash generation and a draw under our revolving credit facility in anticipation of closing the Hanover Family Business acquisition in early 2022. Total debt was $461.1 million compared to $264.8 million at December 31, 2020 and net-debt (a non-GAAP measure) was $113.8 million.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 42.6% at December 31, 2021, compared to 33.3% at December 31, 2020. The Company’s net debt to net book capitalization ( a non-GAAP measure) was 15.5% at December 31, 2021, compared to 21.3% at December 31, 2020.

2022 Outlook

First quarter 2022

New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 490 to 520

Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $460,000 to $470,000

For the full year 2022

New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 2,700 to 2,900

Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $500,000 to $515,000

Home sales gross margin to be in a range of 20% to 22% on a GAAP basis, or 22% to 24% on an adjusted basis.



About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation’s most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes’ High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward- looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to:

the future financial performance of the Company Combination;

changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and

expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

The homebuilding industry is cyclical and adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes and, as a result, could have a material adverse effect on Landsea Homes;

If Landsea Homes is not able to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner, its revenues, financial condition and results of operations may be adversely impacted;

Any geographic concentration could materially and adversely affect Landsea Homes if the homebuilding industry in its current markets should experience a decline;

Because homes are relatively illiquid, Landsea Homes’ ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions may be limited and it may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;

Landsea Homes relies on third-party suppliers and long supply chains, and if it fails to identify and develop relationships with a sufficient number of qualified suppliers, or if there is a significant interruption in the supply chains, Landsea Homes’ ability to timely and efficiently access raw materials that meet its standards for quality could be adversely affected; and

The long-term sustainability and growth in the number of homes Landsea would deliver depends in part upon its ability to acquire developed lots ready for residential homebuilding on reasonable terms.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Unaudited) 2020



2021

(Unaudited) 2020



Revenue Home sales $ 333,119 $ 284,738 $ 936,400 $ 734,608 Lot sales and other 65,363 — 86,904 — Total revenue 398,482 284,738 1,023,304 734,608 Cost of sales Home sales 261,398 242,124 772,575 636,324 Inventory impairments — — — 3,413 Lot sales and other 51,202 — 68,131 — Total cost of sales 312,600 242,124 840,706 639,737 Gross margin Home sales 71,721 42,614 163,825 94,871 Lot sales and other 14,161 — 18,773 — Total gross margin 85,882 42,614 182,598 94,871 Sales and marketing expenses 17,960 16,577 52,840 48,100 General and administrative expenses 24,440 11,266 70,266 42,598 Total operating expenses 42,400 27,843 123,106 90,698 Income from operations 43,482 14,771 59,492 4,173 Other income (expense), net (41 ) (267 ) 3,886 80 Equity in net (loss) income of unconsolidated joint ventures 448 (189 ) 1,262 (16,418 ) Gain on remeasurement of warrant liability 5,335 — 2,090 — Pretax income (loss) 49,224 14,315 66,730 (12,165 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,835 3,657 13,995 (3,081 ) Net income (loss) 38,389 10,658 52,735 (9,084 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (10 ) (13 ) (51 ) (133 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 38,399 $ 10,671 $ 52,786 $ (8,951 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.33 $ 1.14 $ (0.27 ) Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.33 $ 1.14 $ (0.27 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 45,281,091 32,557,303 45,198,722 32,557,303 Diluted 45,380,155 32,557,303 45,250,718 32,557,303



Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

2020



Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 342,810 $ 105,778 Cash held in escrow 4,079 11,618 Restricted cash 443 4,270 Real estate inventories 844,792 687,819 Due from affiliates 4,465 2,663 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 470 21,342 Goodwill 24,457 20,705 Other assets 43,998 41,569 Total assets $ 1,265,514 $ 895,764 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 73,734 $ 36,243 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 97,724 62,869 Due to affiliates 2,357 2,357 Warrant liability 9,185 — Notes and other debts payable, net 461,117 264,809 Total liabilities 644,117 366,278 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 46,281,091 and 32,557,303 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 5 3 Additional paid-in capital 535,345 496,171 Retained earnings 84,797 32,011 Total stockholders' equity 620,147 528,185 Noncontrolling interests 1,250 1,301 Total equity 621,397 529,486 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,265,514 $ 895,764





Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2021 2020 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 211 $ 83,366 $ 395 419 $ 126,308 $ 301 (50)% (34)% 31% California 233 207,277 890 168 158,430 943 39% 31% (6)% Florida 80 32,585 407 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Metro New York — — N/A — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 10 9,891 989 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 534 $ 333,119 $ 624 587 $ 284,738 $ 485 (9)% 17% 29%





Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 771 $ 276,174 $ 358 1,104 $ 320,691 $ 290 (30)% (14)% 23% California 617 553,957 898 423 413,917 979 46% 34% (8)% Florida 232 87,991 379 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Metro New York — — N/A — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 20 18,278 914 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 1,640 $ 936,400 $ 571 1,527 $ 734,608 $ 481 7% 27% 19%





Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 154 $ 70,567 $ 458 5.0 274 $ 96,196 $ 351 5.0 (44)% (27)% 30% —% California 209 183,943 880 5.7 141 139,196 987 3.7 48% 32% (11)% 54% Florida 62 29,490 476 2.6 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Metro New York 12 24,169 2,014 4.0 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas (1) 3 4,892 N/A 0.3 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 440 $ 313,061 $ 712 4.2 415 $ 235,392 $ 567 4.5 6% 33% 26% (7)%

(1) The ASP calculation for our Texas segment is not a meaningful disclosure as presented above due to cancellations and renegotiation of contract terms during the period presented. Our four new sales contracts during the three months ended December 31, 2021 had an ASP of $1,147 thousand.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 685 $ 284,474 $ 415 4.5 1,283 $ 402,338 $ 314 5.7 (47)% (29)% 32% (21)% California 631 563,922 894 4.6 608 566,078 931 4.4 4% —% (4)% 5% Florida (1) 138 65,046 471 1.9 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Metro New York 25 50,687 2,027 3.0 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas (1)(2) (8 ) (692 ) N/A (0.5 ) — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 1,471 $ 963,437 $ 655 3.8 1,891 $ 968,416 $ 512 5.2 (22)% (1)% 28% (27)%

(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on eight months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage in May 2021.

(2) The ASP calculation for our Texas segment is not a meaningful disclosure as presented above due to cancellations and renegotiation of contract terms during the period presented. Our seven new sales contracts during the period from acquisition to December 31, 2021 had an ASP of $1,121 thousand.





Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Arizona 10.3 18.3 (44)% 12.6 18.8 (33)% California 12.3 12.7 (3)% 11.4 11.6 (2)% Florida (1) 8.0 — N/A 9.0 — N/A Metro New York (2) 1.0 — N/A 0.7 — N/A Texas (1) 3.0 — N/A 2.0 — N/A Total 34.6 31.0 12% 32.0 30.4 5%

(1) Average selling communities calculations for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on eight months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage in May 2021.

(2) Metro New York began selling at one community in May 2021.





Backlog

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 422 $ 181,232 $ 429 508 $ 172,932 $ 340 (17)% 5% 26% California 256 226,376 884 242 216,410 894 6% 5% (1)% Florida (1) 283 115,538 408 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Metro New York 25 50,687 2,027 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas (2) 12 12,348 1,029 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 998 $ 586,181 $ 587 750 $ 389,342 $ 519 33% 51% 13%

(1) Backlog acquired in Florida at the date of the Vintage acquisition was 377 homes with a value of $138,483 thousand.

(2) Backlog acquired in Texas at the date of the Vintage acquisition was 40 homes with a value of $31,318 thousand.





Lots Owned or Controlled

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Lots Owned Lots

Controlled Total Lots Owned Lots

Controlled Total % Change Arizona 3,274 1,124 4,398 3,094 1,770 4,864 (10)% California 813 1,093 1,906 1,104 662 1,766 8% Florida 966 457 1,423 — — — N/A Metro New York 50 — 50 50 — 50 —% Texas 45 918 963 — — — N/A Total 5,148 3,592 8,740 4,248 2,432 6,680 31%





Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments (if applicable), and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable). This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe this non-GAAP measure is meaningful because it provides insight into the impact that financing arrangements and acquisitions have on our homebuilding gross margin and allows for comparability of our gross margins to competitors that present similar information.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 % 2020 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 333,119 100.0 % $ 284,738 100.0 % Cost of home sales 261,398 78.5 % 242,124 85.0 % Home sales gross margin 71,721 21.5 % 42,614 15.0 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 7,777 2.3 % 14,348 5.0 % Add: Inventory impairments — — % — — % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 79,498 23.9 % 56,962 20.0 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 3,619 1.1 % 6,024 2.1 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 83,117 25.0 % $ 62,986 22.1 %





Year Ended December 31, 2021 % 2020 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 936,400 100.0 % $ 734,608 100.0 % Cost of home sales 772,575 82.5 % 639,737 87.1 % Home sales gross margin 163,825 17.5 % 94,871 12.9 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 33,328 3.6 % 37,926 5.2 % Add: Inventory impairments — — % 3,413 0.5 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 197,153 21.1 % 136,210 18.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 14,588 1.6 % 15,519 2.1 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 211,741 22.6 % $ 151,729 20.7 %





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, (ix) gain on forgiveness of PPP loan, and (x) gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 38,389 $ 10,658 Provision for income taxes 10,835 3,657 Interest in cost of sales 7,861 14,348 Interest relieved to equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures 211 247 Interest expense — 4 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,153 896 EBITDA 59,449 29,810 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 3,619 6,024 Transaction costs 821 322 Equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of interest (659 ) (58 ) Gain on remeasurement of warrant liability (5,335 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,895 $ 36,098





Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 52,735 $ (9,084 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 13,995 (3,081 ) Interest in cost of sales 33,509 37,926 Interest relieved to equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,267 1,162 Interest expense 32 15 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,393 3,580 EBITDA 106,931 30,518 Inventory impairments — 3,413 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 14,588 15,519 Transaction costs 5,313 1,031 Equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of interest (2,529 ) 15,256 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness (4,266 ) — Gain on remeasurement of warrant liability (2,090 ) — Less: Imputed interest in cost of sales (1) — (776 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 117,947 $ 64,961

(1) Imputed interest related to a land banking transaction that was treated as a product financing arrangement.





Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating our operating results and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, merger related transaction costs, gain on forgiveness of PPP loan, and gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 38,399 $ 10,671 Inventory impairments — — Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 1,857 5,457 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (448 ) 189 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 3,619 6,024 Merger related transaction costs — — Gain on PPP loan forgiveness — — Gain on remeasurement of warrant liability (5,335 ) — Total adjustments (307 ) 11,670 Tax-effected adjustments (1) (1,633 ) 8,689 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 36,766 $ 19,360 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 38,399 $ 10,671 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (849 ) — Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 37,550 $ 10,671 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 36,766 $ 19,360 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (813 ) — Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 35,953 $ 19,360 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.33 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.59 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 45,281,091 32,557,303 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 45,380,155 32,557,303

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.





Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 52,786 $ (8,951 ) Inventory impairments — 3,413 Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 11,670 14,110 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (1,262 ) 16,418 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 14,588 15,519 Merger related transaction costs 2,656 — Gain on PPP loan forgiveness (4,266 ) — Gain on remeasurement of warrant liability (2,090 ) — Total adjustments 21,296 49,460 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 14,004 36,933 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 66,790 $ 27,982 Net income (loss) attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 52,786 $ (8,951 ) Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (1,161 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 51,625 $ (8,951 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 66,790 $ 27,982 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (1,469 ) — Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 65,321 $ 27,982 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.14 $ (0.27 ) Diluted $ 1.14 $ (0.27 ) Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 1.45 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 1.44 $ 0.86 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 45,198,722 32,557,303 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 45,250,718 32,557,303

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.





Net Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to net capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by net capital (sum of net debt plus total equity). The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to net capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to net capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.

December 31, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 461,117 $ 264,809 Total equity 621,397 529,486 Total capital $ 1,082,514 $ 794,295 Ratio of debt to capital 42.6 % 33.3 % Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 461,117 $ 264,809 Less: cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 343,253 110,048 Less: cash held in escrow 4,079 11,618 Net debt 113,785 143,143 Total equity 621,397 529,486 Net capital $ 735,182 $ 672,629 Ratio of net debt to net capital 15.5 % 21.3 %

Source: Landsea Homes