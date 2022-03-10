New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244248/?utm_source=GNW



According to a new market report, the future of the BOPA film market looks attractive with opportunities in the packaging, automotive, construction, and electrical & electronic industries. The market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for flexible packaging due to the growth in food & pharmaceutical market and increasing penetration of BOPA film due to its superior mechanical strength, higher transparency, chemical resistance, and excellent gas barrier properties as compared to biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing use of linear simultaneous stretching line (LISIM) technique and growing demand for balanced film with better dimensional stability and less shrinkage. Unitika Ltd., Green Seal Holding, Domo Chemicals, Toray, and A.

J. Plast are among the major suppliers of BOPA film.



In this market, food packaging is the largest en use market, whereas barrier is largest in function type. Growth in various segment of the BOPA film market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market by end use industry, process, function, and region as follows:



By Process [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Sequential

• Simultaneous

• Blown



By Function [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Barrier

• Safety

• Microporous

• Others



By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Food Packaging

• Processed Meat

• Red Meat

• Cheese

• Dry Food

• Pharmaceutical Packaging Printing

• Other Packaging Industrial

• Balloon

• Others



By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• The Rest of the World

The analyst predicts that the demand for BOPA films in barrier functions is expected to remain the largest segment; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by superior protection properties, such as loss from aroma, permeation of water, increases shelf-life, maintain taste.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the demand for food and pharmaceutical packaging, automobile, and construction sectors due to economic expansions in India and China.



Features of the BOPA Film Market

• Market Size Estimates:Biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market size by various segments, such as end use industry, process, and function in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis:Biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use, function, process, and regions for the biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global BOPA film market by process (sequential, simultaneous, blown), function type (barrier, safety, microporous, and others), end use industry (food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, other packaging, balloon, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the BOPA film market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the BOPA film market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this BOPA film market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the BOPA film market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the BOPA film market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this BOPA film market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this BOPA film area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this BOPA film market?

