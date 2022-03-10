Ammonia Market Outlook 2022: Consumption, Trends and Forecast 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Anhydrous Ammonia - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Ammonia Market Size

In 2021, the global ammonia market decreased by -X% to $X, falling for the second year in a row after two years of growth. Over the period under review, consumption continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the global market reached the peak level at $X in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, consumption remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Ammonia Production

In value terms, ammonia production expanded to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, production, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global production attained the peak level at $X in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, production failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production By Country

The country with the largest volume of ammonia production was China (X tonnes), comprising approx. X% of total volume. Moreover, ammonia production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Russia (X tonnes), threefold. the U.S. (X tonnes), with a X% share, took the third position in this ranking. REQUEST FREE DATA

In China, ammonia production remained relatively stable over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Russia (+X% per year) and the U.S. (+X% per year).

Ammonia Exports

Exports

In 2021, after two years of growth, there was significant decline in overseas shipments of anhydrous ammonia, when their volume decreased by -X% to X tonnes. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2018 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at X tonnes in 2019, and then reduced in the following year.

In value terms, ammonia exports shrank to $X in 2021. Overall, exports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

The biggest shipments were from Saudi Arabia (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes) and Trinidad and Tobago (X tonnes), together resulting at X% of total export. Indonesia (X tonnes) recorded a X% share (based on tonnes) of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by Canada (X%). Algeria (X tonnes), Ukraine (X tonnes), Malaysia (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Egypt (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes) and the UK (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Saudi Arabia, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest ammonia supplying countries worldwide were Saudi Arabia ($X), Trinidad and Tobago ($X) and Russia ($X), with a combined X% share of global exports.

Saudi Arabia recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average ammonia export price amounted to $X per tonne, which is down by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price recorded a mild shrinkage. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when the average export price increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, average export prices hit record highs at $X per tonne in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Canada ($X per tonne), while Russia ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the export price figures.

Ammonia Imports

Imports

In 2021, the amount of anhydrous ammonia imported worldwide dropped to X tonnes, which is down by -X% compared with the year before. Over the period under review, imports showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum at X tonnes in 2019, and then contracted in the following year.

In value terms, ammonia imports shrank rapidly to $X in 2021. In general, imports recorded a perceptible slump. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at $X in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

Imports by Country

In 2021, India (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes) and Morocco (X tonnes) represented the largest importer of anhydrous ammonia in the world, mixing up X% of total import. South Korea (X tonnes) ranks next in terms of the total imports with a X% share, followed by Turkey (X%) and China (X%). Belgium (X tonnes), Brazil (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Taiwan (Chinese) (X tonnes), Norway (X tonnes), France (X tonnes) and Bangladesh (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the key importing countries, was attained by Morocco, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, India ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Morocco ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together comprising X% of global imports. South Korea, China, Turkey, Brazil, Belgium, Germany, Taiwan (Chinese), Bangladesh, Norway and France lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average ammonia import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, with a decrease of -X% against the previous year. In general, the import price recorded a slight decrease. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 an increase of X% y-o-y. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, import prices remained at a lower figure.

Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in Bangladesh ($X per tonne) and India ($X per tonne), while Belgium ($X per tonne) and Morocco ($X per tonne) were amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by India, while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

