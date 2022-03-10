New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244246/?utm_source=GNW



The future of calcium carbonate market looks good with opportunities in the packaging, building & construction, transportation, and industrial end use industries. The market is expected to reach an estimated $27 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for plastics in the building and construction and packaging industries, growing usage of calcium carbonate in coating application as an extender for titanium dioxide, and increasing demand in food, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing consumption of nano-precipitated calcium carbonate and the emergence of green products for low carbon footprint. Omya, Imerys, Mineral Technologies, and Nordkalk are among the major suppliers of ground and precipitated calcium carbonate.



In this market, paper is the largest application, whereas GCC is largest in product type. Growth in various segment of the GCC and PCC market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market by end use, product type, applications, and region as follows:



By Application [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Paper

• Plastics

• Paint and Coating

• Rubber

• Adhesive and Sealant

• Others



By Product Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

• Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)



By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Packaging

• Building and Construction

• Printing

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Consumer

• Others



By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• The Rest of the World

Some of the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate companies profiled in this report include Omya, Imerys, Mineral Technologies, and Nordkalk, Lhoist, and others.



The analyst forecasts that PCC will witness the highest growth during the forecast period and this growth will be supported by increasing penetration in plastic and paint & coating applications due to its high brightness, opacity, and absorption level.



Paper segment will remain the largest application market during the forecast period supported by growth of the packaging and tissue paper market. The analyst predicts that demand for calcium carbonate in the paint and coating market is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing usage of calcium carbonate as a substitute of titanium dioxide.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in paper and plastics in the APAC region particularly in China and India.



Features of the Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market

• Market Size Estimates:Ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market size by various segments, such as end use industry, application, and product type in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis:Ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use, product type, application, and regions for the Ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the Ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market by application (paper, plastics, paint & coating, rubber, adhesive and sealant, and others), product (ground calcium carbonate and precipitated calcium carbonate), end use industry (packaging, building and construction, printing, transportation, industrial, consumer, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market?

