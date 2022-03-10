New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wollastonite Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244245/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the wollastonite market looks promising with opportunities in the polymer, ceramic, paint and coating, and metallurgy markets. The global wollastonite market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing building and construction activities and growth in automotive production.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing consumption of ultrafine wollastonite and increasing application of synthetic wollastonite. Imerys (NYCO), Wolkem, Lishu Dadingshan Wollastonite, Hulan Wollastonite, Jilin Shanwei, R.

T Vanderbilt Holding, and Nordkalk are among the major wollastonite providers.



In this market, polymer is the largest application segment, whereas building and construction wollastonite is largest in end use industry. Growth in various segments of the wollastonite market is shown below.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global wollastonite market by application, end use industry, product type, aspect ratio, and region as follows:



By Application [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Polymer

• Ceramics

• Paints and Coatings

• Metallurgy

• Others



Market by End Use Industry [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Automotive

• Building and Construction

• Industrial

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others



By Product Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Natural

• Synthetic



By Aspect Ratio [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• High Aspect Ratio

• Low Aspect Ratio



By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

• Turkey

• Brazil

Some of the wollastonite companies profiled in this report include Imerys (NYCO), Wolkem, Lishu Dadingshan Wollastonite, Hulan Wollastonite, Jilin Shanwei, R.

T Vanderbilt Holding, and Nordkalk.



Within the wollastonite market, polymer is expected to remain the largest application segment, and it is also projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by growth in demand for plastics in automotive interior, exterior, and under the hood applications.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume, and it will experience the highest growth over the forecast period, driven by growth in ceramic products, such as wall and floor tiles and sanitary ware.



Features of the Wollastonite Market

• Market Size Estimates:Wollastonite market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons)

• Trends And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Wollastonite market size by various segments, which are applications, product types, and aspect ratios in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis:Wollastonite market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, product types, aspect ratios, and regions for the wollastonite market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the wollastonite market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global wollastonite market by application (polymer, ceramics, paints and coatings, metallurgy, and others), product type (natural and synthetic), aspect ratio (high aspect ratio and low aspect ratio), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the wollastonite market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the wollastonite market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the wollastonite market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the wollastonite market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the wollastonite market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the wollastonite market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the wollastonite market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the wollastonite market?

