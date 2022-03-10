New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Black Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244244/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global carbon black market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, and building and construction sectors. The global carbon black market is expected to reach an estimated $25.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing tire production, growth in plastic and coating markets, and increasing penetration of specialty carbon black to enhance UV protection, pigmentation, and conductivity/anti-static properties in various applications.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing usage of recycled and bio-based carbon black and a shifting focus from commodities to more specialized grades of carbon black. Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, China Synthetic Rubber (CSR), Orion Engineered Carbons Holdings, OMSK Carbon Group, Tokai Carbon, and Philips Carbon Black are among the major carbon black providers.



In this market, tire rubber is the largest application segment, and commodity carbon black is the largest grade type segment. Growth in various segments of the carbon black market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for the global carbon black market by application, grade, function, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Application [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Tire Rubber

• Non-Tire Rubber

• Plastics

• Ink

• Coating

• Others



By End Use Industry [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Building and Construction

• Printing and Packaging

• Others



By Grade [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Commodity Carbon Black

• Specialty Carbon Black



By Function [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Reinforcement

• Coloring (Pigmentation)

• Conductivity

• UV Protection

• Others



By Region [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• Russia

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Thailand

• Indonesia

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

• Turkey

• Brazil

Tire rubber will remain the largest application segment of Carbon black over the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The analyst forecasts that plastics is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the plastic pipe, wire & cable, and packaging markets.



Transportation will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for tire and mechanical rubber goods. The analyst predicts that the demand for carbon black in the packaging end use industry is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period, supported by growth in the food and beverage, household product, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, propelled by higher vehicle production and shift of tire production to low-cost countries, such as India and China.



Features of the Global Carbon Black Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global carbon black market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and by volume (kilotons) shipment.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Global carbon black market size by various segments, such as application, grade, function, and end use industry.

• Regional Analysis: Global carbon black market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, grades, functions, end use industries, and regions for the carbon black market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the carbon black market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global carbon black market by application (tire rubber, non-tire rubber, plastics, ink, coating, and others), end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others), grade (commodity carbon black and specialty carbon black), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity did occur in the last five years?

