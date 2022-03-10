New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Carbon Black Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244243/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the specialty carbon black market looks attractive with opportunities in the printing and packaging, building & construction, transportation, and industrial sectors. The global specialty carbon black market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for plastics and coatings in the building and construction, packaging, and automotive industries and increasing penetration of specialty carbon black in various applications due to its excellent UV protection, pigmentation, and conductivity/anti-static properties.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the specialty carbon black industry, include the shifting focus of carbon black suppliers from commodity to specialty function and increasing use of specialty carbon black as pigment in plastics. Some of the specialty carbon black companies profiled in this report include Orion Engineered Carbons Holdings, Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, China Synthetic Rubber (CSR), OMSK Carbon Group, Tokai Carbon, Continental Carbon, and Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy, among others.



In this market, printing & packaging is the largest end use industry, and plastics is the largest application segment. Growth in various segments of the specialty carbon black market is given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for the global specialty carbon black market by application, function, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Application [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Plastics

• Films

• Blow and Injection Molding

• Pipes

• Wires & Cables

• Fiber

• Others

• Ink

• Toners

• Printing Ink

• Others

• Coatings

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Others

• Others



By End Use Industry [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Building and Construction

• Printing and Packaging

• Others



By Function [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Coloring (Pigmentation)

• Conductivity

• UV Protection

• Others



By Region [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• Russia

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Thailand

• Indonesia

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

• Turkey

• Brazil

The analyst predicts that plastics will remain the largest application segment for specialty carbon black, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period with growth in packaging, plastic pipes, films, and wires & cables. Specialty carbon black provides UV protection against polymer degradation in plastic pipes used, agriculture films, and cables.



Printing and packaging will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand in the food and beverage, household product, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors.



Asia Pacific will remain largest region by value and volume, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by growth in demand for plastics, ink, and coatings in emerging countries, such as China and India.



Features of the Global Specialty Carbon Black Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global specialty carbon black market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and by volume (kilotons) shipment.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Global specialty carbon black market size by various segments, such as application, function, and end use industry.

• Regional Analysis: Global specialty carbon black market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, functions, end use industries, and regions for the specialty carbon black market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the specialty carbon black market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global specialty carbon black market by application (plastics, ink, coatings, and others), end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others), function (color, conductivity, and UV protection), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity did occur in the last five years?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244243/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________