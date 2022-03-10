Global Interactive And Self-Service Kiosk Market Report 2021-2029: Focus on BFSI, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, Government & Retail

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive And Self-Service Kiosk Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing Adoption of Smart Technology Is Driving the Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market

Globally, theinteractive and self-service kiosk marketis expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, starting from US$23.45 Bn in 2020.

Globally, technological advancements in electronic and information technology industry has resulted in development of equipment that would help reduce human efforts and simplify the process in various industries.

The new and advanced interactive and self-service kiosk systems are helping in streamlining the process of product and service delivery. Development and adoption of self-service technologies is the key factor driving the implementation of interactive and self-service kiosk in various public places.



Growing population has made researchers to develop interactive and self-service kiosk systems that enable people to conduct activities by themselves without relying on any human help. The significance of self-service kiosk systems is increasing in various public places such as airports, restaurants, hotels, shopping centers, banks and financial institutions and many other spaces.

Implementation of these systems helps in operations and time management, which ultimately benefits the people across the globe. However, high cost of installation, support and maintenance, increasing threat of cyber-attacks and complex handing of the systems are likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Hardware Component Segment Dominated the Global Market

Based on component, the interactive and self-service kiosk market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment dominated the market in 2020 by holding a share of over 40% of the total revenue generated.

This large market share is attributed to increasing adoption of kiosk machines. Large number of kiosk machine such as ATMs, self-checkout systems, ticketing machines, and smart vending machines, are being set-up in various public places. However, software and services segments are projected to grow at substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Penetration of latest technology components, digitization, and internet signal transmission are contributing to the growth of these segments.



Asia-Pacific To Witness a Fastest Growth in the Market by Region

In 2020, North America held prominent position in the global interactive and self-service kiosk market. This market position is mainly attributed to increasing adoption of smart devices and equipment in retail, banking, and hospitality industries. Meanwhile, Asia-pacific region is expected to witness a fastest growth of around 15.0% during the forecast period.

Large number of airports in countries such as Japan, India, China, and South Korea are implementing self-service kiosk systems to help fasten the ticketing and boarding process. Also, development and establishments of modern infrastructure are likely to fuel the growth of interactive and self-service kiosk market in this region.



Some of the prominent players operating in the interactive and self-service kiosk market include

NCR Corporation

Elpro Technologies Pty. Ltd.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Crane Co.

Azkoyen SA

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Phoenix Kiosk Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

Acrelec Group

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global ISSK Market

2.2 Global ISSK Market, By Type, 2020 (US$ Bn)

2.3 Global ISSK Market, By Component, 2020 (US$ Bn)

2.4 Global ISSK Market, By End User , 2020 (US$ Bn)

2.5 Global ISSK Market, By Geography, 2020 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global ISSK Market Value,2019 - 2029, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key ISSK Vendors, 2020

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk (ISSK) Market Analysis, by Type, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

4.3 Retail Self-checkout Kiosk

4.4 Self-service Kiosk

4.5 Vending Kiosk



Chapter 5 Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk (ISSK) Market Analysis, by Component, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 Display

5.2.2 Printer

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Software

5.4 Service

5.4.1 Integration and Deployment

5.4.2 Managed Services



Chapter 6 Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk (ISSK) Market Analysis, by End User, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Food & Beverage

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 Travel & Tourism

6.6 Government

6.7 Retail

6.8 Others



Chapter 7 North America Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk (ISSK) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America ISSK Market Analysis, By Type, 2019 - 2029

7.2.1 Market Analysis

7.3 North America ISSK Market Analysis, By Component, 2019 - 2029

7.3.1 Market Analysis

7.4 North America ISSK Market Analysis, By End User, 2019 - 2029

7.4.1 Market Analysis

7.5 North America ISSK Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2019 - 2029

7.5.1 U.S.

7.5.1.1 U.S. Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk (ISSK) Market Value, By Type,2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

7.5.1.2 U.S. ISSK Market Value, By Component,2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

7.5.1.3 U.S. ISSK Market Value, By End User ,2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

7.5.2 Rest of North America

7.5.2.1 Rest of North America ISSK Market Value, By Type,2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

7.5.2.2 Rest of North America ISSK Market Value, By Component,2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

7.5.2.3 Rest of North America ISSK Market Value, By End User,2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Europe Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk (ISSK) Market Analysis,2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk (ISSK) Market Analysis,2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk (ISSK) Market Analysis,2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

