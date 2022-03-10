Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentation and Posters at the 2022 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced one oral presentation and two posters highlighting its development program for Pompe disease will be included at the 2022 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, being held March 13-16, 2022 in Nashville, TN and virtually.
Oral Platform Presentation:
Wednesday, March 16, 12:10 p.m. CST
- Abstract Title: Long-term follow-up of cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat in ambulatory patients with Pompe disease: an open-label Phase I/II study (ATB200-02)
Presenter: Barry Byrne, MD, PhD, University of Florida Health, Gainesville, FL, U.S.A.
Location: Tennessee Ballroom
Poster Presentations:
- Abstract Title: Immunogenicity of cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat versus alglucosidase alfa/placebo in late-onset pompe disease: A phase III, randomized study (PROPEL)
Presenter: Tahseen Mozaffar, MD, University of California, Irvine, CA, U.S.A.
Location: Ryman Exhibit Hall B1-2, Poster #65
- Abstract Title: Living with Pompe disease in the UK: Characterizing the patient journey; burden on physical and emotional quality of life; and impact of COVID-19
Presenter: Derralynn Hughes, BMBCh, University College London, London, U.K.
Location: Virtual
The posters and presentation will be made available on the Amicus website following their respective presentations at the conference.
For more information on the 2022 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, please visit www.mdaconference.org.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
CONTACTS:
Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Executive Director, Investor Relations
afaughnan@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-3809
Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Communications
dmoore@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-5079
FOLD–G