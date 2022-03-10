Versus Systems Announces Strategic Investment from Global Digital Entertainment Leader Animoca Brands in Most Recent Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced that Animoca Brands, one of the largest and most visible blockchain gaming companies in the world, recently participated in the Company’s public offering that closed on February 28, 2022.



Animoca Brands is a global leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is driving digital property rights via NFTs and gaming to help build the open metaverse. Its strategic investment demonstrates its support for Versus’ vision for the future of rewards in entertainment and reflects its confidence in Versus’ proprietary technology and growth roadmap.

“Animoca Brands is hugely influential in blockchain, games, rewards, and Web 3.0 products and investing. As its partnerships with and investments in Axie Infinity, Dapper Labs, OpenSea, Thetan Arena, Polygon and others have shown, Animoca has a deep understanding of Web3, gamification, and the potential of rewards-based audience engagement,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “Having worked with Animoca Brands for many years, its investment in Versus is a meaningful reflection of its confidence in our technology, business model, and growth strategy. Both companies are strongly aligned in their vision for audience interactivity and rewards in the future of digital entertainment.”

Yat Siu, the Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Animoca Brands, said: “We believe that Versus Systems is well-positioned to bring its engagement and rewards expertise to Web3 and blockchain to leverage play-to-earn and watch-to-earn platforms. We look forward to new and exciting developments from Versus as it brings its expertise in audience engagement to the open metaverse.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Bondly, Lympo, and Grease Monkey Games. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 170 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

