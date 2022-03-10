Natural Aroma Chemicals Market for Flavours Industry worth $470 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The natural aroma chemicals market for flavours industry size is projected to reach USD 470 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing consumption of natural aroma chemicals in food & beverage as flavoring additives will drive the industry demand.

Increasing awareness towards the production of low-calorie food, diet carbonated soft drinks, and sugar substitutes has resulted in increased consumption of flavoring agents, which is driving the market demand.

Pharmaceutical and dietary applications contributed over USD 52 million in 2020 and is forecast to register over 7.5% CAGR up to 2027. Natural aroma chemicals are widely used in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements owing to their unique taste and flavor, which will boost the product demand. There is a growing inclination toward a healthy lifestyle as diseases and allergies have become more common. For a healthy lifestyle, nutrition that comes from the diet is not sufficient, thus consumption of dietary supplements is increasing. Also, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption of a healthy & hygienic lifestyle is increasing, which eventually increases the consumption of pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.





Some major findings of natural aroma chemicals market for Flavours industry report include:

Supportive governments regulations related to natural food additives and clean-label ingredients are anticipated to propel the market outlook.

The surging disposable income, rise in health expenditure, and improvement in living standards have boosted the pharmaceutical sector thus driving the industry landscape.

Dairy application to capture over 11% market share in terms of revenue by2027 driven by increasing demand for natural aroma flavors to enhance the taste and quality of dairy products.

The growing demand for processed foods with exotic flavors is driving the market for natural aroma chemicals for flavors in the North American region.



The natural menthol and other mint derived products segment is expected to cross USD 75 million by 2027. The increasing usage of natural menthol and other mint products owing to their health benefits, such as improving digestive symptoms, relieving breastfeeding pain, cold symptoms, and bad breath, will drive the product demand globally. Furthermore, their prominent consumption in applications, such as oral hygiene and pharmaceuticals, will drive the market revenue. Natural menthol is an organic product obtained from the oils of corn mint, peppermint, or other mints.

North America natural aroma chemicals market for flavours industry will surpass USD 160 million by 2027. The increasing consumption of bakery & confectionery products owing to the growth of the working population and out-of-home food consumption trends is expected to drive the market statistics. Furthermore, the growing demand for natural and health-beneficial ingredients in the bakery & confectionery industry owing to the increasing health awareness and the need for low-calorie & functional ingredient-based confectionery is expected to support the business landscape.

The natural aroma chemicals market for flavours industry share are moderately fragmented with the presence of multinational corporations and growing regional manufacturers including BASF SE, Robertet Group, Mane, Ennloys, Natural Advantage, Advanced Biotech, Oamic Ingredients, Elan Chemical Company, Prinova Group LLC, and Vigon International, Inc. Key players are anticipated to invest in new product development, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage and enhancement of the consumer base.

