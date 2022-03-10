Sean O'Connor of Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sean O'Connor, the COO and newly appointed president of Lone Star Overnight (LSO™), a regional parcel delivery company with a network of 27 operating locations throughout the Southwest and Central regions, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

O'Connor was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Sean O'Connor into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, O'Connor has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, O'Connor will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

"It's a privilege to be part of the Forbes Councils and to have the opportunity to share our expertise with business leaders worldwide," O'Connor said. "LSO is an innovator in the logistics sector, and we look forward to providing insight and guidance to other forward-thinking companies."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

About LSO / Lone Star Overnight (LSO™)

Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and, over the last 30 years, has become a leading regional parcel delivery company. LSO has a network of 27 operating locations throughout the Southwest and Central regions. Coverage area includes 100% of the population of Texas, ~65% in Oklahoma, ~80% in Louisiana and Missouri, and ~45% in Arkansas. LSO's reach extends into parts of Kansas, Illinois, and New Mexico. LSO's service area reaches ~13% of the USA population consisting of ~43 million people and potential e-commerce shoppers.

