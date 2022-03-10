KP Tissue Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Strong topline growth tempered by supply chain and inflation challenges

| Source: KP Tissue Inc. KP Tissue Inc.

Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q4 2021 and full year 2021 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan and Bonterra) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market, and continues to expand in the U.S. Consumer market with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.4% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q4 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $424.1 million in Q4 2021 compared to $385.0 million in Q4 2020, an increase of $39.1 million or 10.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $38.3 million in Q4 2021, compared to $36.2 million in Q4 2020, an increase of 5.8%.
  • Net income was $42.3 million in Q4 2021, compared to a loss of $28.5 million in Q4 2020, an increase of $70.8 million.
  • Announced additional investment of $111.5 million in the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, for a total investment of $351.5 million.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2022.

KPLP Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights  

  • Revenue was $1,465.2 million in 2021 compared to $1,516.0 million in 2020, a decrease of $50.8 million or 3.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $153.4 million in 2021, down from $197.8 million in 2020, a decrease of 22.4%.
  • Net income was $42.0 million in 2021, up from $27.3 million in 2020, an increase of $14.7 million.

“We are pleased by our performance in the face of volatile market conditions and unprecedented headwinds in 2021 and contrasted against an extraordinary market environment in 2020. The first half of 2021 was marked by destocking challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while mounting supply chain and inflationary pressures affected both our Consumer and Away-From-Home segments in the latter part of the year. We did regain sales momentum in the second half of 2021 and closed the fourth quarter on a high note with more than 10% revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

“Against this backdrop, we continued to invest in the future through market-driven innovations. The successful launch of SpongeTowels Ultra ProTM in 2021 delivered significant share gains in the paper towel category. This year we have introduced a new sustainably focused brand, BonterraTM, to offer consumers a more environmentally conscious option with unique features addressing packaging, recycled fibre, a neutral carbon footprint and partnerships with 4Ocean and One Tree Planted. In addition, we have upgraded Cashmere and Purex UltraLuxe to offer our softest and most luxurious bathroom tissue ever.”

“In terms of network modernization, Year 1 of TAD Sherbrooke proved to be a major success with a ramp-up curve well above our expectations. We also announced the Sherbrooke expansion project early into 2021 and followed up with an incremental investment at the end of the year to double production capacity to over 60,000 metric tonnes by 2024. The project’s total value of approximately $350 million will effectively create a tissue hub in Canada using both TAD and conventional technologies.”

“Looking ahead to 2022, we intend to leverage our ongoing investments, innovations and share gains to drive revenue growth, while pricing the business and managing costs to offset inflation,” Mr. Bianco concluded.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on these measures

Outlook for Q1 2022
We anticipate Q1 sales momentum to continue in both AFH and Consumer as customer and consumer behaviour returns to more pre-COVID levels. However, cost inflation across the supply chain is expected to continue impacting results in the near-term, therefore Q1 2022 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $30-$35 million.

KPLP Q4 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $424.1 million in Q4 2021 compared to $385.0 million in Q4 2020, an increase of $39.1 million or 10.2%. The increase in revenue was due to a selling price increase in Consumer Canada and higher sales volume in the Consumer segment compared to the year ago quarter, partially offset by the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $376.0 million in Q4 2021 compared to $332.2 million in Q4 2020, an increase of $43.8 million or 13.2%. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher sales volumes, increased pulp costs, and the unfavourable impact of labour shortages in Memphis manufacturing, along with higher depreciation expense, overhead absorption resulting from reduced inventory levels during the quarter, and inflation. These increases were partially offset by the favourable impact of more in-house production in AFH and favourable foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs. Freight costs and warehousing expenses also increased compared to Q4 2020. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 88.7% in Q4 2021 compared to 86.3% in Q4 2020.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $31.7 million in Q4 2021 compared to $36.7 million in Q4 2020, a decrease of $5.0 million or 13.6%. The decrease was primarily due to lower advertising and promotion expenses, a lower foreign exchange loss in Q4 2021 compared to the year ago quarter and lower Information Technology spending in the fourth quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 7.5% in Q4 2021 compared to 9.5% in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $38.3 million in Q4 2021 compared to $36.2 million in Q4 2020, an increase of $2.1 million or 5.8%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and the Consumer selling price increase in Canada, lower SG&A expenses, and the net favourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, partially offset by the unfavourable impact of sales mix, higher pulp prices and other inflation, labour shortages in Memphis manufacturing and higher freight rates and warehousing costs.

Net income was $42.3 million in Q4 2021 compared to a loss of $28.5 million in Q4 2020, an increase of $70.8 million. The increase was primarily due to higher income tax recovery, lower other expense, an impairment charge in Fiscal 2020 and higher Adjusted EBITDA as discussed above, partially offset by higher interest expense and other finance costs and higher depreciation and amortization.

KPLP Q4 2021 Liquidity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $263.8 million as of December 31, 2021. In addition, $86.5 million of cash was held by KPLP for the TAD Sherbrooke and Sherbrooke Expansion Projects.

KPLP 2021 Financial Results
Revenue was $1,465.2 million in Fiscal 2021 compared to $1,516.0 million in Fiscal 2020, a decrease of $50.8 million or 3.4%. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to a significant sales volume decrease in Canada resulting from the following: the comparison to high COVID-19 buying activity during the first half of 2020; the de-stocking of tissue inventories by both retailers and consumers in the Consumer segment during the first half of 2021; the unfavourable impact of COVID-19 related restrictions in the AFH segment that continued through the first half of 2021; and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales. The decrease was partially offset by a Consumer selling price increase in Canada in the second half of 2021 and an AFH selling price increase.

Adjusted EBITDA was $153.4 million in Fiscal 2021 compared to $197.8 million in Fiscal 2020, a decrease of $44.4 million or 22.4%. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of lower sales volumes net of overhead absorption, along with the unfavourable impact of higher pulp prices and higher freight rates and warehousing costs, partially offset by a selling price increase in Consumer Canada, lower SG&A expenses, and the favourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

Net income was $42.0 million in Fiscal 2021 compared to $27.3 million in Fiscal 2020, an increase of $14.7 million. The increase was primarily due to higher income tax recovery, lower other expense and an impairment charge in Fiscal 2020, partially offset by lower Adjusted EBITDA as discussed above, higher interest expense and other finance costs and higher depreciation and amortization

KPT Q4 2021 Financial Results
KPT had a net income of $3.4 million in Q4 2021. Included in the net income was $6.1 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income and a dilution gain of $0.1 million, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax expense of $1.5 million.

KPT 2021 Financial Results
KPT had a net income of $1.2 million in 2021. Included in net income was $6.1 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, a dilution gain of $0.3 million, depreciation expense of $5.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and income tax recovery of $0.1 million.

Dividends on Common Shares        
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its fourth quarter conference call on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-800-599-5188 or 647-365-5897

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, March 17, 2022 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering passcode 9884406.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, March 17, 2022.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.4% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

COVID-19
COVID-19 has resulted in local governments enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus, with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. Our priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be to protect the health and safety of our employees, while increasing the availability of our products, which are essential to consumers each and every day. It is difficult to estimate the length and potential severity of the changed behaviours across our business segments or reliably quantify the impact this pandemic could have on KPLP in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, expected revenue growth and KPLP’s future business strategy. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2022 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 9, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and risks related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com


 
Kruger Products L.P.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
 
    
 December 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
 $  $ 
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash151,025  128,739 
Trade and other receivables88,802  88,041 
Receivables from related parties271  13 
Advances to partners13,752  5,647 
Inventories251,071  215,934 
Income tax recoverable1,171  358 
Prepaid expenses5,455  8,315 
 511,547  447,047 
Non-current assets     
Property, plant and equipment1,224,698  1,194,191 
Right-of-use assets91,626  107,633 
Other long-term assets37,456  10 
Goodwill152,021  152,021 
Intangible assets29,222  26,205 
Deferred income taxes75,742  24,217 
Total assets2,122,312  1,951,324 
      
Liabilities     
Current liabilities     
Trade and other payables258,626  332,072 
Payables to related parties11,485  9,097 
Income tax payable300  554 
Distributions payable12,300  11,919 
Current portion of provisions3,705  4,913 
Current portion of long-term debt48,550  9,495 
Current portion of lease liabilities30,170  25,341 
 365,136  393,391 
Non-current liabilities     
Long-term debt920,331  743,978 
Long-term lease liabilities82,354  105,634 
Long-term payable to related party42,454  - 
Long-term provisions6,929  9,549 
Other long-term liabilities-  575 
Pensions58,481  161,333 
Post-retirement benefits57,331  63,038 
Liabilities to non-unitholders1,533,016  1,477,498 
Current portion of Partnership units liability14,064  31,244 
Long-term portion of Partnership units liability159,137  154,180 
Total Partnership units liability 173,201  185,424 
Total liabilities1,706,217  1,662,922 
      
Equity     
Partnership units461,536  439,571 
Deficit(117,123) (224,503)
Accumulated other comprehensive income71,682  73,334 
Total equity416,095  288,402 
Total equity and liabilities2,122,312  1,951,324 
      


Kruger Products L.P.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
        (thousands of Canadian dollars)
 
        
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2021		  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2020		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2021		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2020		 
 $  $  $  $ 
            
Revenue 424,029  384,971  1,465,161  1,515,983 
            
Expenses           
Cost of sales375,966  332,193  1,279,851  1,264,448 
Selling, general and administrative expenses31,668  36,669  118,072  128,062 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets4  -  9  1 
Impairment charge-  8,918  -  8,918 
Restructuring costs, net377  2  584  1,275 
            
Operating income16,014  7,189  66,645  113,279 
            
Interest expense and other finance costs22,785  9,306  70,710  40,965 
Other expense (recovery)(5,838) 25,724  4,943  36,353 
            
Income (loss) before income taxes(933) (27,841) (9,008) 35,961 
            
Income tax expense (recovery)(43,184) 600  (51,007) 8,655 
            
Net income (loss) for the period42,251  (28,441) 41,999  27,306 
            
Other comprehensive income (loss)           
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):           
Remeasurements of pensions(31,450) 23,820  106,968  (16,977)
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits891  (1,044) 6,910  (4,871)
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):           
Cumulative translation adjustment(1,721) (13,585) (1,652) (5,678)
            
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period(32,280) 9,191  112,226  (27,526)
            
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period9,971  (19,250) 154,225  (220)
            


Kruger Products L.P.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
       
 
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2021		  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2020		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2021		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2020		 
 $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities           
Net income (loss) for the period42,251  (28,441) 41,999  27,306 
Items not affecting cash           
Depreciation20,789  18,632  82,081  67,129 
Amortization1,099  473  3,638  1,657 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment55  822  381  909 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability(4,971) 36,109  5,312  47,012 
Foreign exchange gain(1,258) (10,385) (760) (10,299)
Change in fair value of derivatives-  -  -  (360)
Interest expense and other finance costs22,785  9,306  70,710  40,965 
Pension and post-retirement benefits3,700  3,514  16,186  14,635 
Provisions398  94  1,945  6,231 
Income tax expense (recovery)(43,184) 600  (51,007) 8,655 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets4  -  9  1 
Impairment charge-  8,918  -  8,918 
Total items not affecting cash(583) 68,083  128,495  185,453 
            
Net change in non-cash working capital53,974  33,242  (66,769) 60,328 
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans(4,071) (3,829) (15,522) (15,622)
Provisions paid(100) (140) (4,273) (2,194)
Income tax payments(533) 70  (2,552) (1,738)
            
Net cash from operating activities90,938  68,985  81,378  253,533 
            
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities           
Purchases of property, plant and equipment(26,693) (18,823) (46,131) (31,581)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software
     related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project		(10,787) (69,230) (99,060) (263,348)
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project-  (3,509) (608) (10,676)
Government assistance received931  398  931  398 
Purchases of software(50) (3,341) (824) (4,974)
Purchases of trademarks-  (4,538) -  (4,538)
Proceeds on sale of shares-  -  -  992 
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment5  -  13  - 
            
Net cash used in investing activities(36,594) (99,043) (145,679) (313,727)
            
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities           
Proceeds from long-term debt14,085  69,135  239,282  262,673 
Repayment of long-term debt(2,030) (8,194) (23,943) (92,714)
Payment of deferred financing fees(610) (9) (9,545) (509)
Payment of lease liabilities(5,646) (4,777) (24,600) (19,283)
Interest paid on long-term debt(17,228) (3,944) (41,981) (25,706)
Distributions and advances paid, net(10,466) (8,032) (51,826) (26,404)
            
Net cash from (used in) financing activities(21,895) 44,179  87,387  98,057 
            
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash            
equivalents held in foreign currency(63) (2,851) (800) (2,265)
            
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period32,386  11,270  22,286  35,598 
            
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of period118,639  117,469  128,739  93,141 
            
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period151,025  128,739  151,025  128,739 
            


Kruger Products L.P.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
 
 
            
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2021		  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2020		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2021		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2020		 
 $  $  $  $ 
            
Segment Information           
            
Segment Revenue           
Consumer363,959  333,199  1,260,103  1,304,599 
AFH60,070  51,772  205,058  211,384 
            
Total segment revenue424,029  384,971  1,465,161  1,515,983 
            
Adjusted EBITDA           
Consumer43,726  44,198  167,289  223,391 
AFH(1,733) (2,358) (4,907) (8,990)
Corporate and other costs(3,655) (5,627) (8,951) (16,566)
            
Total Adjusted EBITDA38,338  36,213  153,431  197,835 
            
Reconciliation to Net Income (loss)           
            
Depreciation and amortization21,888  19,105  85,719  68,786 
Interest expense and other finance costs22,785  9,306  70,710  40,965 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability(4,971) 36,109  5,312  47,012 
Other expense391  -  391  - 
Change in fair value of derivatives-  -  -  (360)
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment55  822  381  909 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets4  -  9  1 
Impairment charge-  8,918  -  8,918 
Restructuring costs, net377  2  584  1,275 
Foreign exchange gain(1,258) (10,385) (760) (10,299)
Consulting costs           
related to operational transformation initiatives-  -  -  4,331 
Corporate development related costs-  177  93  336 
            
Income (loss) before income taxes(933) (27,841) (9,008) 35,961 
            
Income tax expense (recovery)(43,184) 600  (51,007) 8,655 
            
Net income (loss)42,251  (28,441) 41,999  27,306 
            
Geographic Revenue           
            
Canada245,142  244,093  892,658  915,898 
U.S.178,887  140,878  572,503  600,085 
            
Total revenue424,029  384,971  1,465,161  1,515,983 
            


KP Tissue Inc.
Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
 
 
 December 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
 $  $ 
Assets     
      
Current assets     
Distributions receivable1,781  1,755 
Receivable from Partnership-  21 
Income tax recoverable208  - 
 1,989  1,776 
      
Non-current assets     
Investment in associate78,727  69,537 
      
Total assets80,716  71,313 
      
Liabilities     
      
Current liabilities     
Dividend payable1,781  1,755 
Payable to Partnership246  - 
Current portion of advances from Partnership2,014  874 
Income tax payable-  1,722 
 4,041  4,351 
Non-current liabilities     
Deferred income taxes806  634 
      
Total liabilities4,847  4,985 
      
Equity     
      
Common shares21,844  20,355 
Contributed surplus144,819  144,819 
Deficit(103,561) (111,907)
Accumulated other comprehensive income12,767  13,061 
      
Total equity75,869  66,328 
      
Total liabilities and equity80,716  71,313 
      


KP Tissue Inc.
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
 
            
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2021		  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2020		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2021		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2020		 
 $  $  $  $ 
            
Equity income (loss)                         4,833                         (5,583)                             800                         (1,428)
            
Dilution gain                               78                              106                              321                              634 
            
Income (loss) before income taxes                         4,911                         (5,477)                          1,121                            (794)
            
Income tax expense (recovery)                         1,424                         (1,181)                           (118)                          1,159 
            
Net income (loss) for the period                         3,487                         (4,296)                          1,239                         (1,953)
            
Other comprehensive income (loss)           
net of tax expense (recovery)           
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):           
Remeasurements of pensions                        (3,584)                          2,169                         13,568                         (1,841)
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits                               78                              (94)                             614                            (442)
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):           
Cumulative translation adjustment                           (252)                        (2,064)                           (294)                           (936)
            
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period                       (3,758)                               11                         13,888                         (3,219)
            
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period                          (271)                        (4,285)                        15,127                         (5,172)
            
Basic earnings (loss) per share                           0.35                           (0.44)                            0.13                           (0.20)
            
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                  9,889,893                    9,747,812                    9,835,582                    9,703,625 
            


KP Tissue Inc.
Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
 
 
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2021		  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2020		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2021		  12-month
period ended
December 31, 2020		 
 $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities           
Net income (loss) for the period3,487  (4,296) 1,239  (1,953)
Items not affecting cash           
Equity (income) loss(4,833) 5,583  (800) 1,428 
Dilution gain(78) (106) (321) (634)
Income taxes expense (recovery)1,424  (1,181) (118) 1,159 
Total items not affecting cash(3,487) 4,296  (1,239) 1,953 
            
Net change in non-cash working capital138  52  233  146 
Tax payments(709) (297) (4,020) (1,801)
Tax Distribution received-  -  1,738  781 
Advances received571  245  2,049  874 
            
Net cash from (used in) operating activities-  -  -  - 
            
Cash flows from investing activites           
Partnership unit distributions received1,402  1,402  5,560  5,595 
            
Net cash from investing activities1,402  1,402  5,560  5,595 
            
Cash flows used in financing activities           
Dividends paid, net(1,402) (1,402) (5,560) (5,595)
            
Net cash used in financing activities(1,402) (1,402) (5,560) (5,595)
            
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period-  -  -  - 
            
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period-  -  -  - 
            
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period-  -  -  - 