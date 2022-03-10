KindHealth Delivers on Trend Toward All-Digital, Personalized Health Insurance

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personalized, all-digital health insurance is a leading trend in the industry, recent reports say, and KindHealth, a health insurance marketplace powered by artificial intelligence, provides that customized experience for individual shoppers to major corporations.

KindHealth, launched in 2015 by a team of technology entrepreneurs and health insurance experts, is a health insurance marketplace that uses AI to assess customers' needs and match them with the plans that fit their medical needs and personal budgets.

"Innovation is what we do," said Albert Pomales, chief operating officer of KindHealth. "We knew there had to be a better way to buy health insurance, and that's why we developed our system. KindHealth innovates because that's what people need, and we are grateful to have developed technology that makes it easy for people to get quality healthcare."

Reports from Deloitte and IBM point to what KindHealth delivers as being the future of health insurance.

"Seeking personalized coverage, customers are inviting insurers to respond with a new generation of insurance centered on connecting with customers," IBM's industry consultants wrote. "On-demand insurance lends itself to personalization and convenience, with customers purchasing coverage online whenever or wherever they choose."

Deloitte's survey of insurance executives identified flexible, personally tailored insurance plans as the second-biggest factor in attracting new customers. It also found strong digital platforms and tailored products as two of the three most important factors in retaining customers.

KindHealth embodies that new and improved way to provide healthcare plans. When choosing to enroll in benefits, customers can shop in the modern, all-digital platform, with no need to speak with agents. KindHealth offers health insurance as well as ancillary products like dental, vision, accident and gap insurance.

Prior to enrollment, customers can compare and contrast plans within the platform to find the right plan that best fits their needs. Quotes are available and the online enrollment process sends the application directly to the carrier on the consumer's behalf, ensuring the consumer stays on the KindHealth digital experience. Users' data remains anonymous and cannot be used, saved, or sold to other vendors.

"Providing this modern platform and user experience shows how KindHealth has evolved as a modern brand, but it also shows how the healthcare sector can evolve," Pomales said. "A health insurance marketplace using data analytics can support efficiency and equity in health care, because it identifies problems and solutions, predicts future actions, and helps providers in distributing limited resources."

To learn more about how KindHealth innovation is the future of healthcare plans, visit kindhealth.co

###

About KindHealth

KindHealth is an insurance discovery platform launched in 2015 and based in Austin, Texas, founded by entrepreneur team Albert Pomales, Andrew Tomasik, Mark Adams and John Constantine. KindHealth's platform is powered by cutting-edge technology which recommends the best insurance plan for consumers' needs and budget allowing KindHealth to better understand its customers and offer the right insurance plan. Additionally, KindHealth's Marketplace Builder™ makes it simple for companies in any category — from leading technology brands to insurtech startups — to offer white-labeled digital insurance solutions to their customers. Visit https://www.kindhealth.co

Media Contact

Savannah Muir

savannah@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: KindHealth









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment