Survey Reveals Key Spring Season Trends for Brands and Retailers

Winston-Salem, NC, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence today published findings from its 2022 Spring Trends Survey which unveiled key trends brands and retailers can use to better engage shoppers in the midst of continued supply chain issues and economic uncertainty.

As part of larger stockpiling and savings trends, the survey found that 73 percent of shoppers would consider purchasing more of a product than they need this spring if they had a coupon for a higher quantity. However, price isn’t the only thing on consumers' minds this year as trends toward green and sustainable cleaning products continue to drive purchase behaviors.

Additional spring trend highlights include:

The top 3 channels for spring cleaning how-tos and resources are: social media (33%), brick-and-mortar stores (20%) and television (18%)

The top 3 social media platforms consumers turn to during their spring cleaning activities (in the order of popularity) are Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest

Lawn and garden continues to be the leading category to see a substantial category sales lift (219%) during pre-spring season

The survey also revealed that personal care and first aid will see a significant category lift in the spring, with insect and rodent repellent (436%), and sunscreen lotions (260%) leading the way. Grill accessories are expected to see a 75% lift, some of which will be used by the 28% of respondents planning an Easter celebration. When those shoppers are planning for spring gatherings, 77% will create a shopping list ahead of time and 62% will search for coupons for ingredients on their list, creating an opportunity for emerging and challenger brands to win market share by offering digital coupons and getting onto shopping lists before consumers set foot in a store.

“Given the prevalent supply chain issues of 2022, shoppers may have a hard time getting what they want and need,” said Spencer Baird, EVP, President of Inmar’s Martech division. “In order to avoid missing out on spring buying trends, brands and retailers will need to be proactive and targeted in communicating with consumers about availability and incentives for the products that drive strong seasonal sales.”

