Nantucket Whaler Launches Spring 2022 Collection

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nantucket Whaler, the classic American lifestyle brand inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837, has introduced its Spring 2022 Collection. For Nantucket Whaler, this seasonal collection comes with a focus on sun-washed colors, classic neutrals, and product versatility. The brand's unique style merges function with fashion, consistently reflective of grit and strength with its well-crafted clothes for modern consumers who embody those same core values.

Nantucket Whaler's new men's collection is designed with muted, sun-washed colors layered with stretch woven fabrics to create authentic and rugged looks. Filled with natural and neutral colors, trimmer fits, and lightweight materials, Spring 2022 offers modern looks with a genuine nautical feel to enhance any wardrobe.

The Spring 2022 Collection for Nantucket Whaler is designed to be layered with staple apparel items, including denim, plaids, and nautical stripes, to create classic and casual looks. Fabrics in this collection are thoughtfully garment-dyed, creating a vintage look that remains modern, with signature brand colors.

Nantucket Whaler looks to the style of generations built around a nautical lifestyle to design for the brand, which can be seen in this Spring Collection.

"For Spring 2022, Nantucket Whaler's inspiration uses natural fabrications, sun-washed colors and casual, layered styling that can go from a beach lunch to the office and then to happy hour," says Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product Development for Nantucket Whaler. "With today's active lifestyle, it's important to have comfort and flexibility in what you wear, and we achieve this by adding technical characteristics to the stylish products and fabrics we make."

Much of the brand's authentic collection is designed and manufactured in the USA, including in New England.

Nantucket Whaler recently announced a partnership with FR Knitting, a New England-based mill recognized for superior quality and outstanding value of American-made garments since 1911. This partnership developed a limited-edition FR Knitting x Nantucket Whaler Capsule Collection for Spring 2022, including the Steward Cardigan, Prow Sweater, Chatham Crewneck, and both Boatneck and Rollneck Sweaters. These authentic Whaler Knit sweaters, alongside the entire Spring 2022 Collection, are available online only at www.nantucketwhaler.com.

Nantucket Whaler, a lifestyle brand, is inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837. The brand's heritage is steeped in the mystique of Nantucket Island and the generations of people who built a life exploring the sea. Nantucket Whaler style translates the grit, strength and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern consumers who embody those same core values.

As a proud sponsor of the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), Nantucket Whaler supports the non-profit organization in its dedication to the conservation of whales and dolphins through inspiring global action. WDC, a leading global organization, defends these remarkable creatures against the many threats they face through campaigns, lobbying, conservation projects, field research and education. Visit whales.org for more information.

