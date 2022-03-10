New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composites In North America Automotive Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244235/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the North American automotive composites market looks promising with opportunities in exterior, interior, power train system, chassis system, under body system, and electrical & electronics. The North American automotive composites market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing automotive production and increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The US government has set new standards requiring light vehicles to achieve a Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) standard of 54.5 mpg by 2025. The federal proposal to improve CAFE standards serves as a major stimulus to incorporate lightweight materials such as composites.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing penetration of carbon fiber based sheet molding compound, development of low density sheet molding compound, and introduction of direct sheet molding compound.



The study includes a forecast for the North American automotive composites market by material type, resin type, application, resin group, fiber type, and by country as follows:



By Material Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Sheet Molding Compound (SMC)

• Bulk Molding Compound (BMC)

• Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT)

• Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)

• Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)

• Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT)

• Phenolic Composites

• Polyurethane (PU) Composites

• Natural Fiber Composites

• Other composites



By Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Polypropylene (PP) Composites

• Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) Composites

• Polyamide (PA) Composites

• Vinyl ester Composites

• Polyester Composites

• Phenolic Composites

• Other Composites



By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Interior

• Exterior

• Under the body systems

• Chassis

• Power trains

• Others



By Resin Group [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Thermoplastic Composites

• Thermosets Composites



By Fiber Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Glass Fiber Composites

• Carbon Fiber Composites

• Natural Fiber Composites



By Country [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• USA

• Mexico

• Canada

In this market, sheet molding compound (SMC), bulk molding compound (BMC), glass mat thermoplastic (GMT), short fiber thermoplastic (SFT), long fiber thermoplastic (LFT), continuous fiber thermoplastic (CFT), phenolic composites, polyurethane (PU) composites, and natural fiber composites are the major materials. The analyst forecasts that short fiber thermoplastic (SFT) North American automotive composites is expected to remain the largest segment due to small complex shaped components in under the hood applications. Polyurethane (PU) composites segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period.



Within the North American automotive composites market, power train system will remain the largest application by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to wider use in the automotive industry.



Polynt-Reichhold, Lanxess, DuPont, BASF, and Celanese are among the major suppliers of composites in the North American automotive composites market.



Features of the North American Automotive Composites Market

• Market Size Estimates: North American automotive composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: North American automotive composites market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and country.

• Segmentation Analysis:North American automotive composites market size by various segments, such as material type, resin type, application, resin group, and fiber type in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Country Analysis: North American automotive composites market breakdown by USA ,Canada, Mexico.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different material type, resin type, application, resin group, fiber type, and by country for the North American automotive composites market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the North American automotive composites market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the North American automotive composites market as by material type (SMC, BMC, LFT, SFT, GMT, Phenolic composites, PU composites, and other composites), resin type (PP composites, PBT composites, vinyl ester composites, polyester composites, PA composites, epoxy composites, phenolic composites, and other composites), application ( interior, exterior, power train, chassis, under the body systems, and others), resin group ( thermoset composites and thermoplastics composites), fiber type (glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, and natural fiber composites), and Country ( US, Canada, and Mexico)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which country will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the North American automotive composites market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the North American automotive composites market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this North American automotive composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the North American automotive composites market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the North American automotive composites market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the North American automotive composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the North American automotive composites market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the North American automotive composites market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244235/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________