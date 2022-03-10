New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Honeycomb Core Material Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244234/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global honeycomb core material market looks promising with opportunities the aerospace, defense, and marine end use industry. The global honeycomb core material market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increased excellent mechanical performance of honeycomb core, increasing demand for lightweight materials, and robust growth of the end use industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes addition of lightweight rubber membranes in honeycomb cores to reduce noise in aircraft and cost-efficient production of honeycomb core with homogenous skin bonding.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global honeycomb core material market by end use industry, product type, and region as follows:



By product type [volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Nomex

• Aluminum

• Others



By end use industry [volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Aerospace

• Defense

• Marine

• Others



By region [volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World (ROW)

In this market, nomex and aluminum are the product types used for in different end use industries. The analyst forecasts that nomex is expected to remain the largest product segment due to its lightweight and very good mechanical properties, and this is why it is used in various aerospace applications.



Within the global honeycomb core material market, aerospace will remain the largest end use industry by value and value due to increase in aircraft production. Aerospace is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, because of increased demand for lightweight materials in modern aircraft to reduce the structural weight and improve fuel economy.



North America is expected to remain the largest market for honeycomb core material because of growing aerospace industry in the region with increasing use of lightweight materials. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of the growing demand form the end user industries.



Hexcel, The Gill Corporation, Euro Composites, and Plascore and others are among the major honeycomb core material manufacturers.



Features of the Global Honeycomb core material Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global honeycomb core material market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Global honeycomb core material market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Global honeycomb core material market size by various segments, such as end use industry, product type, and region in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Global honeycomb core material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as end use industry, product type, and regions for the global honeycomb core material market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global honeycomb core material market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global honeycomb core material market as end use industry (aerospace, defense, marine, and others), product type (nomex, aluminum, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global honeycomb core material market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global honeycomb core material market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global honeycomb core material market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global honeycomb core material market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global honeycomb core material market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global honeycomb core material market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global honeycomb core material market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global honeycomb core material market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244234/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________