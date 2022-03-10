Eswatini Sugar Markets Report 2022: Influencing Factors, Competitive Environment, Outlook, Industry Associations

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Sugar Industry in Eswatini 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the sugar industry in Eswatini and includes information on the state and size of the industry, the major players, developments, corporate actions, regulation and other influencing factors.

There are profiles of four companies including Royal Eswatini Sugar Corporation, listed on the stock exchange and part-owned by South African RCL Foods, Ubombo Sugar, which majority owned by Illovo Sugar, locally-owned Tambankulu Estates and Crookes Plantations, part of the South African Crookes Brothers group.

Eswatini is Africa's fourth largest sugar producer and the 25th largest producer worldwide. Sugar is its main export commodity and accounts for over half of the country's agricultural output. Sugarcane is grown under irrigation in the lowveld of the country on 57,000 hectares of land. The industry is highly regulated, and the Eswatini Sugar Association, an umbrella body of all growers and millers of sugarcane, markets and sells all sugar and molasses produced in the country.

Production

Sugarcane production in Eswatini is forecast to increase marginally in the current year, while sugar production will increase based on more sugar cane delivered to the sugar mills, better quality of sugar cane and a better sugar recovery rate. Sugar manufacturers are attempting to reduce production costs and improve efficiencies and financial performance, and factory recoveries are set improve.

Innovation

Sugar companies are diversifying into new products such as biodegradable plastics, growing new crops and the production of rum, gin and vodka. Industry players are considering pursuing opportunities to supply ethanol to oil companies for fuel blending.

The high cost and unreliable supply of electricity is forcing sugar companies to build their own renewable solar energy plants, while Eswatini's vulnerability to drought has seen companies set up water storage facilities and recycle waste water. Given the growing trend of using artificial sweeteners, it is expected that Eswatini manufacturers may increase production of these products.

