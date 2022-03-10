New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of the Chinese Pultrusion Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244233/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the Chinese pultrusion market looks promising with opportunities in electrical & electronics, construction, consumer goods, transportation, and Wind Energy end use industries. The Chinese pultrusion market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026. The major driver for market growth is its increased demand from end use industry, such as industrial processing, electrical and electronics and automotive segments.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the Chinese Pultrusion industry, includes close collaboration between industry players to serve their unique needs and find new application areas, and development of green technology products.



The study includes trends and forecast for the Chinese pultrusion market by application and end use industry as follows:



By Applications [Value $M and Volume (KT) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Window Profiles

• Rebar

• Ladder Rails

• Cable Trays

• Electric Insulators

• Decking

• Grating

• Road Makers

• Sporting Goods

• Tool Handles

• Utility Pole

• Structural Shapes

• Transportation

• Wind Energy

• Others



By End Use Industry [Value $M and Volume (KT) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Electrical & Electronics

• Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Transportation

• Wind Energy

• Others

In this market, window profile, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electric insulators, decking, gratings, road makers, sporting goods, tool handles, utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, wind energy are various applications of the Chinese pultrusion market. The analyst forecasts that structural shapes will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to the increasing use of pultruded products for its physical and mechanical properties such as high strength, chemical resistance, and low thermal expansion. Tool handles is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecasted period.



Within the Chinese pultrusion market, construction will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to the increasing construction spending in Chinese, in light of the supportive regulations to promote infrastructural development. Wind energy is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the Chinese pultrusion manufacturers profiled in this report include Excel Composites, Changzhou Lianke Advanced Composites, Jiangsu Jiuding New Material, Jamco Corporation, Nanjing Spare Composites.



Features of the Chinese Pultrusion Market

• Market Size Estimates: Chinese Pultrusion market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (KT)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Chinese Pultrusion Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis:Chinese Pultrusion market size by various segments, such as application and end use industry in terms of value and volume.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application and end use industry for the Chinese pultrusion market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the Chinese pultrusion market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 10 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Chinese pultrusion market by application (window profile, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electrical insulators, decking, grating, road maker, sporting goods, tool handles, utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, wind energy, and others), and end use industry (electrical and electronics, construction, consumer goods, transportation, wind energy, and others)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Chinese pultrusion market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to the Chinese pultrusion market?

Q.5 What are emerging trends in this Chinese pultrusion market and the reasons behind them?

Q. What are some changing demands of customers in the Chinese pultrusion market?

Q.7 What are the new developments in the Chinese pultrusion market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8 Who are the major players in the Chinese pultrusion market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the Chinese pultrusion market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.10 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the Chinese pultrusion market?

