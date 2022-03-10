FACE Amusement and Guy Fieri Officially Open Downtown Flavortown

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FACE Amusement Group has officially opened Guy Fieri's Downtown Flavortown (2655 Teaster Lane Suite 100) at the Mountain Mile Shopping Complex located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In partnership with famed chef, author, and Emmy Award-winning television personality Guy Fieri, the impressive 43,000-square-foot family entertainment center that is destined to become a "must do" option for Pigeon Forge visitors and locals alike opened its doors on March 8, 2022. A media event and VIP party will follow later in the year.

The 300+ seat restaurant will showcase Fieri's famous culinary combinations as well as a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley; over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games ranging from redemption to virtual reality and beyond; a full-service tropical Tiki bar; a photo opportunity in front of an iconic 1968 Chevy Camaro, and many options for private parties. Downtown Flavortown is FACE Amusement's seventh establishment in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Additional properties include Arcade City, Rockin' Raceway, Big Top Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, in addition to Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg and Arcade City Gatlinburg, both of which opened in 2021.

"No matter where you go in this great country, I can put ya' on the road to Flavortown, real deal food and good times, that's what I'm all about. But there's one experience that I've been saving for a special time and place. I'm talking next level, go big or go home, the ultimate party. And I'm bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me … to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch made food, craft cocktails, tiki bar, bowling, gaming … you name it, we're bringing it!" said Guy Fieri.

"This is a perfect pairing of a chef-focused restaurant with a family entertainment center, and a natural extension of our relationship with Guy Fieri and his team," said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE. "Only the ultimate explorer of all-American flavor could mash-up this ridiculously exciting range of unexpected combinations that will be sure to turn a family night out into lifelong memories."

The menu will showcase Guy Fieri's award-winning dishes, craft beers and cocktails. Among the favorites will be Trash Can Nachos served Motley Que BBQ-style in a tin tower stuffed with corn tortilla chips, house-made pork, cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro, pico de gallo and more. Also on the menu will be the award-winning Bacon Mac 'N' Cheeseburger, with crispy applewood bacon, six cheese mac 'n' cheese, onion straws, LTOP (lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle), SMC (super melty cheese) and donkey sauce, all stacked on a garlic-buttered brioche bun. In addition, a full premium bar will include an extensive selection of liquors, wines, and bottled and craft beers. Chef Guy's craft cocktails will feature worldwide bestsellers like the Caliente Margarita, Tattooed Mojito, and Guy's Famous BBQ Bloody Mary.

For more information on Guy Fieri's Downtown Flavortown visit www.DowntownFlavortown.com. For more information on FACE Amusement Group, visit www.faceamusement.com or call (423) 477-4619. For more information on the Mountain Mile visit www.mountainmilepigeonforge.com.

