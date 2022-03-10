At CAGR of 4.6% Globally Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market Size & Share to Surpass $7.0 Billion by 2028 |Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market size is expected to reach over USD 7.0 Billion by 2028. The Market stood at a revenue of USD 4.9 Billion and is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

Cellulose Acetate Fiber are used widely in furnishings and home bedding as well as in women apparels. Furnishings & home bedding such as upholstery, carpets, linen, bedspreads, curtains, others are produced with the use of these Fibres. Additionally, these Fibres gives luxurious appearance and feel to the home fashion items and can also be obtained in a range of sheens and colours. Excellent softness and drapability are also major features of these Fibres owing to which these are being used in draperies, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cellulose acetate fiber Market by Type (Fiber, Plastics), by Application (Cigarette Filters, Textiles & Apparel, Photographic Films, Tapes & Labels), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List Of Prominent Players in the Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market:

Eastman Chemical Company

Solvay

Celanese Corporation

China National Tobacco Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Acordis Cellulostic Fibers

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Sappi limited

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Demand Apparels and Textiles Industry

The shifting trends in the fashion sector are preferably one of the key factors which are responsible for the development of the Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market globally. Cellulose acetate is treated to be appropriate for application in textile as it is absorbent and comfortable and can also be easily dyed in several different colours. Hence, rise in clothing sector demand owing to changes in choices of the consumers to keep them upgraded and trendy to the continuous fashion changes which has created a rise in demand and is also responsible for the healthy development of the apparel and textiles industry.

Driver: Increasing Application as a Plastic Which is Biodegradable in Numerous Industries

The growing demand for biodegradable, eco-friendly, versatile, and cost-effective cellulose acetate is also likely to fuel the growth of the market. Cellulose acetate, which also is used as a natural plastic and that is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to its properties such as glistened shine, strong durability, high transparency, and lustrous texture. For instance, in Oct 2020, Celanese launched ‘Blueridge’, product line which can be used to build objects like straws which are broadly biodegradable and backyard compostable.

Regional Trends

Asia Pacific is likely to witness an upward growth for Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market during the forecasted period due to the growing demand from local markets in the region. Demand for the market for cellulose acetate is rising, particularly, in Latin America and APAC. The markets in these areas are likely to register huge development in corresponding to other regions.

Recent Developments

Oct, 2020: Celanese Corporation launched a breakthrough cellulose-based material, BlueRidge Cellulosic Pellets which aligns with ESG and circular economy objectives with a product that is both, bio-based and broadly compostable.

Celanese Corporation launched a breakthrough cellulose-based material, BlueRidge Cellulosic Pellets which aligns with ESG and circular economy objectives with a product that is both, bio-based and broadly compostable. Feb, 2020: Eastman announced the expansion of its Naia fiber portfolio. With the introduction of its new cellulosic staple fiber, Naia offers another versatile, eco-conscious material choice for sustainable fashion.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 7.0 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 4.6% From 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Type

Fiber

Plastics Application Cigarette Filters

Textiles & Apparel

Photographic Films

Tapes & Labels

Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

