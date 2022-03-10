New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Balsa Core Material: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244232/?utm_source=GNW

The global balsa core market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 1.0% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing use in production of boats, in transportation, wind turbines blades, and structural composite panels.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the balsa core industry, includes introduction of hybrid system and innovations to reduce resin uptake.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global balsa core market by end use industry and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Wind Energy

• Marine

• Others



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

Within the global balsa core market, Wind energy will remain the largest end use industry by value due to increase in the diameter of rotors is driving the demand for balsa core materials in this industry. Marine segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of balsa core materials in hull bottoms, wales, decks, superstructures interior fittings, bulkheads and beams, transoms, portholes and covers.



APAC is expected to remain the largest market for balsa core due to rising demand from electronics and defense industries and due to the anticipated growth in the end user industries and increasing focus on high performance balsa core. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Some of the global balsa core manufacturers profiled in this report include 3A Composites under the tradename DIAB, Gurit, 3A Composites, Armacell and SABIC.



Features of the Global Balsa core Market

• Market Size Estimates: Balsa core market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs) shipment

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Balsa core market size by various segments, such as end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Balsa core market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as end use industry and regions for the global balsa core market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global balsa core market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global balsa core market as end use industry (marine, wind energy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global balsa core market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global balsa core market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global balsa core market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global balsa core market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global balsa core market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global balsa core market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global balsa core market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global balsa core market?

