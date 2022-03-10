New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recycled Carbon Fiber Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244230/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the recycled carbon fiber market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, aerospace, consumer electronics, and sporting goods industries. The recycled carbon fiber market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are regulations for reuse & recyclability of materials and the cost advantage of recycled carbon fiber compared to virgin carbon fiber.



Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the recycled carbon fiber industry, include the development of various processes and methods to reduce energy consumption and cost during recycling process.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global recycled carbon fiber market by end use industry, product, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Transportation

• Aerospace

• Consumer Electronics

• Sporting Goods

• Others



By Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Non Woven Mats

• Chopped Carbon Fiber

• Milled Carbon Fiber



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

In this market, different types of recycled carbon fiber such as non-woven mats, chopped carbon fiber, and milled carbon fiber are used as product types. The analyst forecasts that non-woven mats will remain the largest product type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for low cost, recycled carbon fiber in structural applications.



Within the recycled carbon fiber market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight, cost-effective materials.



Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume and APAC is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing use of composite materials in interior and exterior part of transportation industry.



Some of the global recycled carbon fiber manufacturers profiled in this report include ELG Carbon Fiber, SGL, CFK Valley Recycling, Carbon Coversion, Vartega, Procotex, Toray/Zoltek, and Karborek.



Features of the Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global recycled carbon fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs).

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Global recycled carbon fiber market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Global recycled carbon fiber market size by various segments, such as end use industry, product type, and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Global recycled carbon fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, APAC, The Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type, and regions for the global recycled carbon fiber market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global recycled carbon fiber market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global recycled carbon fiber market by end use industry (aerospace, transportation, consumer electronics, sporting goods, and others), product type (non woven mats, chopped carbon fiber, and milled carbon fiber), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, The Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global recycled carbon fiber market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global recycled carbon fiber market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global recycled carbon fiber market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global recycled carbon fiber market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global recycled carbon fiber market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global recycled carbon fiber market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global recycled carbon fiber market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global recycled carbon fiber market?

