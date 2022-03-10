Acerus To Report Q4 And Full Year 2021 Financial Results And Host Investor Call

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX:ASP; OTCQB:ASPCF) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 before the market opens. The company will also host a conference call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



To access the call live, please dial 416-406-0743 or 1-800-952-5114 and use access code 1133647#. Listeners are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the call begins to avoid delays. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, using access code: 6591972#.

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

