The Shyft Group’s Utilimaster Debuts Velocity R2 Walk-in Van

NOVI, Mich., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utilimaster® announced it will reveal its new Velocity R2 walk-in van today at NTEA Work Truck Week (WTW22). Utilimaster , a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group’s (NASDAQ: SHYF) Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit, is North America’s leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for last-mile parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. This new Velocity offering provides the comfort and agility of a cargo van with the cargo space and access of a walk-in van, improving the driver experience and optimizing delivery speed. Vehicle prototypes have already undergone the customer testing process, and production on a leading parcel delivery customer order of more than 2,500 units is expected to be completed later this year.



“We designed the Velocity product line in 2020 to meet the unprecedented demand for last-mile delivery and created an entirely new segment in the market,” said Chad Heminover, President of Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services. “Following the success of the Velocity F2 – our first Class 2 offering – we took the best of that vehicle as well as elements from our Velocity M-series design to create this new world-class walk-in delivery van.”

The Velocity R2 van built on the modern Ram ProMaster cutaway chassis, is engineered with drivability, fuel efficiency and payload capacity in mind. Its proprietary Work-Driven Design® results from decades of engineering and ergonomics studies conducted to improve the efficiency and usability of walk-in vans and cargo van upfits for vocational fleets in the parcel, linen, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical, delivery segments. Its Class 2, under 10,000 lbs. GVWR designation makes the R2 the ideal option for many delivery fleets because its lower GVWR allows fleet managers to avoid costly DOT requirements associated with heavier vehicles, does not require a commercial driver’s license and takes advantage of superior flexibility, given the ease of navigating urban streets.

Exterior rivets have been eliminated to provide fleet owners a seamless canvas for marketing logos, and the cargo area features both fixed and foldable shelves that ensure packages are delivered securely to customers. Large bulkhead and passenger doors provide greater access for even faster deliveries, and the rear storage area’s low step-in height maximizes efficiency when entering and exiting.

The van is equipped with the latest in driver-centric safety technology, including a 360-degree camera system, HD monitor and back-up sensors and alarms. The R2 is available in a 12-foot body with 610 cubic feet of storage and 2,500 pounds of payload.

Utilimaster will hold a press conference to unveil the new van on Thursday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. ET in booth #3049. A press kit with video and photo assets can be found here.

Utilimaster is a part of The Shyft Group family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $992 million in 2021. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

