SimpleNexus Named a HousingWire Tech100 Honoree for the Fifth Consecutive Year

LEHI, Utah, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus , an nCino Company and developer of the United States’ leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced it has been named to HousingWire’s (HW) 2022 Tech100 list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries. This marks SimpleNexus’ fifth consecutive appearance on the HW Tech100 list.



SimpleNexus was recognized for transforming the mortgage industry with its mobile-first homeownership platform that enables lenders to efficiently originate, process and close loans on the go while providing borrowers with a modern, seamless experience. SimpleNexus’ innovative technology touches one in every seven U.S. mortgage loans, with independent mortgage banks, credit unions and depository institutions relying on the platform to support mortgage lending efforts.

“SimpleNexus’ laser-like focus on creating a streamlined, single sign-on lending experience that mortgage lenders and borrowers love has propelled our success over the years,” said SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. “SimpleNexus looks forward to continuing on its path of facilitating strikingly simple mortgage transactions that captivate lenders and keep borrowers coming back.”

“This year’s list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes.”

About SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus, an nCino Company, is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. U.S. lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate professionals, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com or follow @SimpleNexus.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.