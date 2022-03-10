Cognition Therapeutics to Present Analyses from Clinical Studies of CT1812 in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease at AD/PD 2022

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage neuroscience company developing drugs that treat age-related degenerative diseases of the central nervous system and retina, will be presenting results from the clinical development program of CT1812, a small-molecule sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor modulator in development for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Specifically, data will be presented from the Phase 1b SNAP study (COG0104; NCT03522129) and an interim analysis from the Phase 2 SHINE study (COG0201; NCT03507790) in two posters at the upcoming AD/PD™ 2022: the 16th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases.



In the first poster (P232), results from Cognition’s SNAP study will be presented demonstrating the rapid and robust displacement of beta amyloid (Aβ) oligomers into the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease following a single dose of CT1812. Following administration of placebo, no change in Aβ oligomer concentration in the CSF was observed. This displacement is consistent with preclinical findings and with the mechanism of action of CT1812.

The second poster (P233) will summarize Cognition’s efforts to identify pharmacodynamic biomarkers of disease progression and therapeutic activity based on an interim analysis of proteins impacted by CT1812 treatment in the first cohort of patients enrolled in the SHINE study. Cognition scientists identified proteins disrupted in or genetically linked to Alzheimer’s disease that were normalized by treatment with CT1812 but not altered by placebo in 24 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. These proteins will be measured in future studies to determine their potential as disease-modification biomarkers.

AD/PD 2022 will be held online and in-person in Barcelona, Spain from March 15-20, 2022. An audio file will accompany the e-posters for registrants of the virtual congress.

Poster details:

Title: P232: Experimental Therapeutic CT1812 Demonstrates Target Engagement in a Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Patients to Measure Displacement of Abeta Oligomers into CSF Authors: Izzo N, Labarbera K, Yuede C, Waybright L, Yurko R, Sheline Y, Edwards H, Gardiner W,

Blennow K, Zetterberg H, Borjesson-Hanson A, Davis C, Guttendorf R, Schneider L, Dekosky S, Caggiano A, Grundman M, Catalano S, Cirrito J, Hamby M Session: A03.h. Drug Development, Clinical Trials: Receptor Ligands Title: P233: Proteomic Analysis of CSF in a Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Patients to Identify Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers of the S2R Modulator, CT1812 Authors: Seyfried N, Waybright L, Duong D, Malagise E, Pandey K, Williams C, Dammer E, Ping L, Blennow K, Zetterberg H, Lah J, Levey A, Ricciardi L, Caggiano A, Hamby M Session: A03.h. Drug Development, Clinical Trials: Receptor Ligands

The company plans to publish complete Phase 1b SNAP results in a peer-reviewed journal later this year. The SHINE study continues to enroll participants. For more information on SHINE, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system, or CNS, and retina. Our goal is to develop disease modifying treatments for patients with these degenerative disorders by initially leveraging our expertise in the σ-2 (sigma-2) receptor, or S2R, which is expressed by multiple cell types, including neuronal synapses, and acts as a key regulator of cellular damage commonly associated with certain age-related degenerative diseases of the CNS and retina. We believe that targeting the S2R complex represents a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Additional information about Cognition and its product candidates may be found online at www.cogrx.com.

