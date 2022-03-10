Global Residential Real Estate Market (2022 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Real Estate Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Residential Real estate market-Global is expected a growth rate of more 9% during the forecast period (2022 -2027).

Residential real estate (RRE) markets are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in several ways. On the one hand, lockdowns and the increased use of remote working practices are likely to increase the demand for RRE and accommodative monetary policy is likely to improve its affordability. On the other hand, the economic downturn and increases in unemployment are expected to weigh negatively on demand. Due to lockdowns most of the construction activity and property transactions came to halt during covid, in 2021 as soon as the Lockdown relaxation took place the Residential real estate market surged.

The Residential real estate market is the cornerstone of the wellbeing of any economy. Shelter is considered as a basic need for humans and lies at the base of the famous hierarchy of needs pyramid (Maslow). Therefore, it is understood that the manner in which the residential real estate market moves, has a rippling effect across swathes of people around the world.

Residential properties such as apartments, bungalows, and villas are bought and sold on the market. The residential real estate market in emerging nations is mostly driven by urbanisation. Major cities in emerging nations such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa, among others, are fast expanding and require additional housing to accommodate people migrating from various regions of the country.

Furthermore, government measures promoting affordable housing stimulate market expansion. For example, governments in Australia, the United States, and Canada have planned strategies such as concessions for first-time buyers, veterans' subsidies, a golden visa, low-cost affordable housing schemes, and a reduction in transactional taxes, all of which are expected to boost growth in the residential real estate market. Even the low mortgage interest rates is also fuelling the residential real estate market in countries like US, Canada, India, Australia etc.

Key Market Trends

Growth of Urbanisation propelling Residential Real estate market

Today, some 55% of the world's population 4.2 billion inhabitants live in cities. This trend is expected to continue. By 2050, with the urban population more than doubling its current size, nearly 7 of 10 people in the world will live in cities.

Most of this urbanisation is occurring in the developing world in cities such as Lagos, Bangalore, Beijing and many other Asian, African and Latin American cities. In fact, of this projected growth, India, China and Nigeria are expected to account for 35% of this growth in global urban population.

With more than 80% of global GDP generated in cities, urbanization can contribute to sustainable growth if managed well by increasing productivity, allowing innovation and new ideas to emerge. However, the speed and scale of urbanization accelerates the demand for affordable housing.

In recent years in Australia, there has been substantially more land released for low-density in growth corridors of major cities. As a result, we've seen the uptick in first-home buyers. There is a shift to a shared urban lifestyle in apartments with 30%of Sydney homes being as apartments.

Since there is a growth of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the Asian Countries like India, China etc, there is a huge surge in the housing demands in these cities and the Urbanisation in these countries driving the Residential Real estate.

Increase in Residential Property across US due to Less Mortgage rate

The Lending Mortgage rates also affect the Residential real estate market through the cost of financing a home purchase. Most Americans take out a mortgage to purchase a home, and Introduction to U.S. Economy: Housing Market mortgage debt accounts for about 70% of all household debt. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate reduction and quantitative easing drove down Treasury yields, lowering mortgage rates as well.

Industry experts say the current residential boom emerged from a cocktail of low interest rates, booming demand and supply bottlenecks. In short, it's a situation that many are feeling acutely with no single policy to blame and no easy fix.

Banks lent an estimated USD 1.61 trillion for home purchases in 2021, up about 9% from 2020, The housing market has strengthened during the pandemic as many Americans transitioned to working at home, which put additional living space at a premium. Steady job growth, a stock market at all-time highs, rising rents and expectations of higher mortgage rates have also spurred homebuyers.

The extraordinarily low mortgage rates that have helped intensify housing market demand are expected to continue creeping higher in 2022, Thus this is pushing Residential Real estate market.

