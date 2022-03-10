New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicon Carbide in the Global High Voltage Application Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244229/?utm_source=GNW



The future of silicon carbide in the global high voltage application market looks promising with opportunities in EV motor drives, EV charging stations, and power transmissions. The global high voltage application market in terms of silicon carbide use is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23% to 26% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption for hybrid and battery electric vehicle, increasing demand in power electronics, and superior properties of silicon carbide.



A more than 150 page report has been developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched, and other details of silicon carbide for the high voltage application market report, download the report brochure.



The study includes trends and forecast for silicon carbide in the global high voltage application market by device type, application, wafer size, and region as follows:



By Device Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• SiC Diode

• SIC MOSFET

• SiC Module



By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• EV Motor Drives

• EV Charging Stations

• Power Transmissions (FACTS and HVDC)



By Wafer Size [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• 2 Inch

• 4 Inch

• 6 Inch and Above



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that silicon carbide for the EV motor drive market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing production of electric vehicles due to rising fuel prices and government initiatives to reduce environmental pollution are driving the demand for silicon carbide in the high voltage application market.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the present of large semiconductor companies and several government initiatives of countries in APAC to increase the usage of electric vehicles.



Infineon Technologies, Cree, ROHM, STMicroelectronics, Fuji Electric, ON Semiconductor, General Electric, Toshiba Corporation, Renesas Electronics, and Microchip Technology are among the major silicon carbide manufacturers for high voltage application.



Features of Silicon Carbide for High Voltage Application Market

• Market Size Estimates: Silicon carbide for high voltage application market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by device type, application, and wafer size.

• Regional Analysis:Silicon carbide for high voltage application market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different device types, applications, wafer sizes, and regions for silicon carbide for high voltage application market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the silicon carbide for high voltage application market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for silicon carbide in the global high voltage application market by device type (SiC diode, SIC MOSFET, and SiC module), application (EV motor drives, EV charging stations, and power transmissions (FACTS and HVDC)), wafer size (2 inch, 4 inch, and 6 inch and above), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of silicon carbide in the high voltage application market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to silicon carbide in the high voltage application market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in silicon carbide for the high voltage application market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers of silicon carbide in the high voltage application market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in silicon carbide in the high voltage application market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players of silicon carbide in the high voltage application market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes of silicon carbide in the high voltage application market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the high voltage application market in terms of silicon carbide use?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244229/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________