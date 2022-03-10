New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244228/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the semiconductor material for harsh environment market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, aerospace and defense, and others. The global semiconductor material for harsh environment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% to 9% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for advanced semiconductors for harsh environments, increasing number of low orbit satellite launch programs, and growing demand for semiconductors in aerospace and defense industry.



Sumitomo Electric Industries, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Kyocera, GaN Systems, Sciocs, Toshiba, and Soitec are among the major material suppliers for the semiconductor harsh environment applications.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global semiconductor material for harsh environment market by material, application, end use, and region as follows:



By Material [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Silicon (Si)

• Silicon on Insulator (SOI)

• Silicon Germanium (Si



Ge)

• Silicon Carbide (SiC)

• Gallium Nitride (GaN)



By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• High Temperature

• Wide Range of Temperature

• Intense Radiation

• High Pressure



By End Use [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Industrial

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

Gallium nitride is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better properties that helps to withstand high temperature, high voltage, and caustic atmosphere applications.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the existence of large semiconductor companies in this region. Increasing demand for semiconductors in industrial, aerospace, military and defense, and satellite programs will drive the demand for semiconductor materials in this region.



Some of the semiconductor material companies for harsh environment market profiled in this report include BASF, LG Chem, Indium, Hitachi Chemical, KYOCERA, and others.



Features of Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market

• Market Size Estimates: Semiconductor material for harsh environment market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by material, application, and end use.

• Regional Analysis:Semiconductor material for harsh environment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different materials, applications, end uses, and regions for semiconductor material for harsh environment market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the semiconductor material for harsh environment market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global semiconductor material for harsh environment market by material (silicon, silicon on insulator, silicon germanium, silicon carbide, and gallium nitride), application (high temperature, wide range of temperature, intense radiation, and high pressure), end use (industrial, aerospace and defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the semiconductor material for harsh environment market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the semiconductor material for harsh environment market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this semiconductor material for harsh environment market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the semiconductor material for harsh environment market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the semiconductor material for harsh environment market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the semiconductor material for harsh environment market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the semiconductor material for harsh environment market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the semiconductor material for harsh environment market?

