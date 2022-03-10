Service CU Impact Foundation Announces Recipients of Charity Golf Classic Funds

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Service CU Impact Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit charity arm of Service Credit Union, is thrilled to announce it has raised nearly $350,000 from its second-annual Charity Golf Classic.



The funds raised from the tournament, hosted in partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation, will go toward nonprofits that support military and veterans and their families in New Hampshire and nationally, including the Landstuhl Fisher House, Homeland Heroes Foundation, Liberty House, Hero Pups, Veteran Northeast Outreach Center, Honor Flight New England, Vouchers for Veterans, the Mobius iBOT Wheelchair program, Home Base, Gold Star Family holiday support, The Concussion Legacy Foundation, Quantum Leap Farms, Veterans Community Project, Our Community Salutes, Breaking Bread with Heroes, and the Landstuhl Fisher House.

“We are truly grateful to the Service CU Impact Foundation as we race against time to get our most senior Heroes to their memorials, the generosity of Service CU will allow us to continue our mission,” said Joseph Byron, founder of Honor Flight New England, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials at no cost. “Many veterans speak about their war experience for the first time on their Honor Flight. They are able to speak with the only ones that truly understand, those that also served during the same time period.”

“I am incredibly proud of the impact our foundation has already been able to make in its first two years. Our partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation has afforded us the ability to widen our reach to support military and first responder-focused organizations both locally and nationwide and I am excited to keep working together to make a difference,” said David Araujo, President and Chair of the Service CU Impact Foundation, and President-CEO of Service Credit Union.

Robert Irvine, a 16-year British Navy veteran and world-class chef know for television shows such as “Dinner: Impossible” and “Restaurant: Impossible,” founded the Robert Irvine Foundation to give back to veterans and all those who defend our freedom.

"Working with like-minded companies and organizations is incredibly important to me and my Foundation,” said Irvine. “Our partnership with Service CU Impact Foundation is one that I am incredibly proud of and grateful for. Every year that we work with them has been more successful than the last, which means more heroes receive more support. We are thankful for their commitment to our veterans and to have them as a partner."

About Service CU Impact Foundation

The Service CU Impact Foundation promotes community development by funding initiatives that deliver solutions and solve problems facing our membership and communities in which we serve. The foundation funds initiatives beyond what Service Credit Union supports, broadening the community reach and having a larger impact. We conduct charitable activities and partner with service providers who align with our philanthropic areas of focus: education, human services, and emergency care for veterans and the military. To learn more about the Service Credit Union Impact Foundation, visit www.servicecuimpactfoundation.org.