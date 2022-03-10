New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor for Robotics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244227/?utm_source=GNW



The future of semiconductors in the robotics market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial robots and personal robots market. The semiconductor for robotics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% to 10% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing automation in various industries and growing digitization and increasing adoption of IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), Machine learning, and Industry 4.0.



Samsung Electronics, Intel, SK Hynix, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Micron, Texas Instrument, Microchip, STmicroelectronics, and NXP Semiconductors among the major semiconductor manufacturers for robotics.



A more than 150 page report has been developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched, and other details of semiconductor for robotics market report, download the report brochure.



The study includes trends and forecast for semiconductors in the robotics market by application, device, and region as follows:



By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Industrial Robots

• Assembly Line

• Material Handling

• Welding Sealing and Dispensing

• Inspection and Testing

• Machine Tending

• Personal Robots

• Cleaning Robots

• Entertainment and Toy Robots

• Educational Robots

• Handicap Assistance Robots

• Companion Robots

• Personal Transportation Robots

• Security Robots



By Device [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Integrated Circuits

• Optoelectronics

• Sensors

• Discrete Components



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that integrated circuit will remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for memory and microcontroller in industrial automation.



Personal robots is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for cleaning, educational, and entertainment robots.



APAC will remain the largest region in the forecast period as it is the largest producer of industrial robots. Increasing automation in China, South Korea, India and South East Asian countries are driving the demand for semiconductors in this region.



Features of Semiconductors in the Robotics Market

• Market Size Estimates:Semiconductors for robotics market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by device and application.

• Regional Analysis:Semiconductors for robotics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different devices, applications, and regions for semiconductor for robotics market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for semiconductors for robotics market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the semiconductors in the robotics market by application {industrial robots (assembly line, material handling, welding sealing and dispensing, inspection & testing, and machine tending) and personal robots (cleaning robots, entertainment & toy robots, educational robots, handicap assistance robots, companion robots, personal transportation robots, and security robots)}, device (integrated circuits, optoelectronics, sensors, and discrete components), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of semiconductors in the robotics market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to semiconductors in the robotics market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in semiconductors for the robotics market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers of semiconductors in the robotics market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in semiconductors for the robotics market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players of semiconductors for the robotics market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes of semiconductors for the robotics market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the robotics market in terms of semiconductor consumption?

