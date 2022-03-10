Global Ready to Eat Food Market to 2026 - Featuring Campbell Soup, Conagra Brands and Nestle Among Others

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ready To Eat Food Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the ready-to-eat food market and it is poised to grow by $ 71.69 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period. This report on ready to eat food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of organized retail sector, significant rise in new product launches, and increasing demand for on-the-go foods due to busy work schedules. In addition, the growth of organized retail sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The ready-to-eat food market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's ready-to-eat food market is segmented as below:

By Product

Frozen

ready-to-heat

Ready-to-cook

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

Europe

This study identifies the growing prominence for online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the ready-to-eat food market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of private-label frozen foods and the rising number of promotional and marketing activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on ready-to-eat food market covers the following areas:

Ready to eat food market sizing

Ready to eat food market forecast

Ready to eat food market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ready to eat food market vendors that include BRF SA, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Fleury Michon SA, General Mills Inc., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Greencore Group Plc, Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, ITC Ltd., Massa Leve, McCain Foods Ltd., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premier Foods Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and VH Group. Also, the ready-to-eat food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Frozen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Ready-to-heat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Ready-to-cook - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Campbell Soup Co.

10.4 Conagra Brands Inc.

10.5 Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

10.6 Fleury Michon SA

10.7 General Mills Inc.

10.8 McCain Foods Ltd.

10.9 Nestle SA

10.10 Nomad Foods Ltd.

10.11 Premier Foods Plc

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

11 Appendix

