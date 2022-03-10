New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Semiconductors in the Global Renewable Energy Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244226/?utm_source=GNW



The future of power semiconductors in the global renewable energy market looks promising with opportunities in power generation, storage, and transmission. The use of power semiconductors in the global renewable energy market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% to 10% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are favorable initiatives of governments and an upsurge in demand for energy owing to increasing investment in the renewable energy sector.

Infineon Technologies, Texas Instrument, STMicroelectronics, NXP semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics , Toshiba, ABB , GaN Systems, Littelfuse, Maxim Integrated, Microchip, and ROHM are among the major power semiconductor manufacturers for renewable energy.



A more than 150 page report has been developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of power semiconductor for renewable energy market report, download the report brochure.



The study includes trends and forecast for power semiconductors in the global renewable energy market by device type, application, energy source, and region as follows:



By Device Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• SiC Discrete

• SiC Power Module

• GaN Discrete

• GaN Power Module

• IGBT Module

• IGBT Discrete

• SJ MOSFET

• LV MOSFET



By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Power Generation

• Storage (Inverter)

• Transmission



By Energy Source [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Solar Energy

• Wind Energy

• Other Renewables



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that transmission is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for high voltage DC current infrastructure.



The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to environmental concerns regarding fossil fuels, rapid urbanization, technological development, and rising investment in renewable energy projects in developing economies, such as India, China, and Japan.



Features of Power Semiconductors in the Renewable Energy Market

• Market Size Estimates:Power semiconductors in the renewable energy market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by device type, application, and energy source.

• Regional Analysis:Power semiconductors for renewable energy market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different device types, applications, energy sources, and regions for power semiconductors in the renewable energy market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for power semiconductors in the renewable energy market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for power semiconductors in the global renewable energy market by device type (SiC discrete, SiC power module, GaN discrete, GaN power module, IGBT module, IGBT discrete, SJ MOSFET, and LV MOSFET), application (storage and transmission), energy source (solar energy, wind energy, and other renewables), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of power semiconductors for the renewable energy market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to power semiconductors for the renewable energy market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in power semiconductors for the renewable energy market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in power semiconductors for the renewable energy market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in power semiconductors for the renewable energy market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players for power semiconductors in the renewable energy market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes of power semiconductors for the renewable energy market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the renewable energy market in terms of power semiconductor use?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244226/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________