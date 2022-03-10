Global Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market (2021 to 2027) - by Type, Mobility, End-use and Region

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market Research Report by Type, by Mobility, by End Use, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market size was estimated at USD 8,935.59 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 9,544.70 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% to reach USD 14,520.98 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Concrete Mixers and Concrete Tools. The Concrete Mixers is further studied across Drum Types Mixer and Pan Type Mixer. The Drum Types Mixer is further studied across Non-tilting drum mixer, Reversing drum mixer, and Tilting drum mixers. The Concrete Tools is further studied across Concrete vibrator, Handheld power mixers, Mixing stand, and Paddle mixer.

Based on Mobility, the market was studied across Non-portable and Portable.

Based on End Use, the market was studied across Building Works, Civil Works, and Power Plants.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market, including Blasters Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Charles Ross & Son Company, CMI Roadbuilding Limited, CS Unitec Inc., DUSTmasters Enviro System, Frumecar S.L., Gonneville Inc., Gruber Systems, Jamieson Equipment Co., KK Works, Liebherr-International AG, Norstone Inc., Sany Group, Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, Simem S.p.A, Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Standley Batch Systems Inc., Terex Corporation, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising investment in infrastructure development worldwide

5.1.1.2. Increasing introduction of hand-held portable mixing tools for residential repairs

5.1.1.3. Favorable government initiatives toward the construction of new projects

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Concerns over industry's hesitance to adopt new technologies

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing development with digitization of tools

5.1.3.2. Ongoing integration of new technologies with intelligent systems and software application

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Fluctuation in raw materials

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Concrete Mixers

6.2.1. Drum Types Mixer

6.2.1.1. Non-tilting drum mixer

6.2.1.2. Reversing drum mixer

6.2.1.3. Tilting drum mixers

6.2.2. Pan Type Mixer

6.3. Concrete Tools

6.3.1. Concrete vibrator

6.3.2. Handheld power mixers

6.3.3. Mixing stand

6.3.4. Paddle mixer



7. Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market, by Mobility

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Non-portable

7.3. Portable



8. Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market, by End Use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Building Works

8.3. Civil Works

8.4. Power Plants



9. Americas Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Concrete Mixing Machines & Tools Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Blasters Inc.

13.2. Caterpillar Inc.

13.3. Charles Ross & Son Company

13.4. CMI Roadbuilding Limited

13.5. CS Unitec Inc.

13.6. DUSTmasters Enviro System

13.7. Frumecar S.L.

13.8. Gonneville Inc.

13.9. Gruber Systems

13.10. Jamieson Equipment Co.

13.11. KK Works

13.12. Liebherr-International AG

13.13. Norstone Inc.

13.14. Sany Group

13.15. Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

13.16. Simem S.p.A

13.17. Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd.

13.18. Standley Batch Systems Inc.

13.19. Terex Corporation

13.20. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd



14. Appendix

