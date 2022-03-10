Erasca Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to Evaluate ERAS-007 and Cetuximab Combination

ERAS-007, a potential best-in-class ERK1/2 inhibitor, is being evaluated clinically in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant mCRC



Erasca previously signed a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer for encorafenib for use in the same study

Preclinical data support the potential of ERAS-007 to block MAPK pathway reactivation and limit resistance to encorafenib and cetuximab treatment

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for Lilly’s anti-EGFR antibody cetuximab (ERBITUX®).

This agreement will support the ongoing Phase 1b/2 HERKULES-3 trial, a clinical proof-of-concept study evaluating ERAS-007, an oral ERK1/2 inhibitor, in various combinations, including with the BRAF inhibitor encorafenib (BRAFTOVI®) and cetuximab for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Erasca will sponsor the study, and Lilly will supply cetuximab at no cost. The two companies will form a joint committee to review the clinical trial results.

“We are grateful to Lilly for their collaboration as we explore the therapeutic potential of adding ERAS-007, our intermittently-dosed ERK1/2 inhibitor, to the current standard of care regimen for this patient population,” said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder. “We expect the long-term benefits seen with current standard of care may be limited due to resistance mechanisms, particularly through MAPK reactivation. ERAS-007 inhibits the terminal node of the MAPK pathway and, based on preclinical models, offers more robust inhibition of MAPK reactivation over MEK and other ERK inhibitors. Additionally, ERAS-007’s pharmacokinetic and tolerability profile positions it well for combinations.”

There are approximately 180,000 people, representing approximately 10% of all patients with CRC globally, who have BRAF V600E mutations. The combination of encorafenib plus cetuximab significantly improved overall survival in patients with mCRC with a BRAF V600E mutation compared to the control arm. Those clinical results also showed that 20% of patients experience an objective response and half of these responses last more than four months. Therefore, emergence of resistance is a major therapeutic barrier to long-term clinical benefit. Erasca is exploring whether ERK inhibition with ERAS-007 in combination with encorafenib plus cetuximab can reduce the emergence of resistance and further improve treatment benefit for patients with BRAF V600E CRC.

About ERAS-007

ERAS-007 is a potential best-in-class ERK1/2 inhibitor being investigated alone or in combination with different inhibitors targeting upstream nodes of the MAPK pathway as part of our MAPKlamp strategy. The extracellular signal-regulated kinases (ERK), ERK1 and ERK2, belong to a family of serine-threonine kinases that regulate cellular signaling and comprise the terminal node of the RAS/MAPK pathway. ERAS-007 is being investigated across a series of four HERKULES clinical trials that span multiple tumor types and include both monotherapy and combinations with approved and investigational agents, such as RTK, SHP2, RAS, RAF, and/or cell cycle inhibitors. HERKULES-1 is a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for ERAS-007 as a single agent and in combination with the SHP2 inhibitor ERAS-601 in advanced solid tumors. HERKULES-2 is a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for ERAS-007 in combination with various agents in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. HERKULES-3 is a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for ERAS-007 in combination with various agents in patients with gastrointestinal cancers. HERKULES-4 is a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for ERAS-007 in combination with various agents in patients with hematologic malignancies.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To eras e ca ncer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

