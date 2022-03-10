CapLinked’s “EZ Insights” Gives Dealmakers Actionable Information

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapLinked, Inc. ( https://www.caplinked.com/ ), a developer of cloud-based information control software, today announced the launch of EZ Insights, a powerful new feature designed to provide deal administrators with actionable information about the status of their transactions.



CapLinked’s fintech platform enables clients to securely share information between companies and manage interactions during transactions and complex projects. The debut of EZ Insights promises to make that process go faster and smoother by providing a highly visual overview of data sharing activity at-a-glance. This takes the guesswork out of determining which groups or individuals are most active and reviewing the content that’s been shared, a development that in turn helps dealmakers get a clear picture of the state of their deal.

Instead of having to choose between insecure file-sharing apps from consumer software firms and overpriced virtual data rooms (VDR) tech from legacy providers, CapLinked offers a modern option that combines enterprise-grade security with a user-friendly experience. Dubbed the “go-to place for setting up and closing deals” by the Wall Street Journal, CapLinked’s platform is comprised of three product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex projects; 2) self-serve accounts for small to medium-sized clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of data; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who want to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

“CapLinked once again shows it’s second-to-none in helping clients simplify deal-making,” said CapLinked’s COO Christopher Grey. “EZ Insights helps resolve one of the more challenging aspects of business deals, which is understanding whether or not people are engaged and actively working on the deal. We built EZ Insights to eliminate the guesswork and give our users actionable intelligence.”

EZ Insights combines a visual reporting interface with the information dealmakers need. It provides administrators with a visual overview of groups, users, and activity, and ranks each based on a variety of metrics on a single dashboard. Administrators have immediate visibility to the amount of time spent viewing each file, and can see how many times each file has been viewed and downloaded by a group of people. The user activity view shows each person within the group and the volume of activity they have participated in. EZ Insights comes at no additional cost and is included with all of CapLinked’s plans.

CapLinked’s clients span diverse industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and energy. CapLinked’s rapidly growing list of global clients include advisory firms such as FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, and KPMG; corporations such as Roche, Hess, and Takeda; private equity and venture capital firms such as Founders Fund and Crosslink Capital; and investment banks such as Houlihan Lokey, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Nomura Securities, Drake Star Partners, Pottinger, and Roth Capital Partners.

About CapLinked, Inc.