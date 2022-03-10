Mindera Health™ Appoints Ted St. Martin as Chief Financial Officer

San Diego, CA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health™, developers of the ground-breaking Dermal Intelligence™ platform that is the first realization of precision medicine in psoriasis, has appointed Ted St. Martin as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 7, 2022. Mr. St. Martin brings over 25 years of experience in technical accounting and reporting, finance, process improvement, and team development. He will serve on the executive team and have responsibility for all aspects of the finance department including expansion of the company’s support services and human resources.

“Ted joins us at a time when we are well-positioned to accelerate our commercial launch strategies,” said George Mahaffey, President and CEO. “Mind. Px™, the only precision medicine tool to predict biologic drug class response for psoriasis patients, provides significant payer savings while improving clinical outcomes. The groundbreaking test is changing dermatology and continued commercial adoption will require the skills and experience that Ted brings to our business.”

Mr. St. Martin recently served as Vice President, Finance at Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., where he led all corporate finance and planning activities and played a key role in the company’s $162M Initial Public Offering in October 2021 and $160M Series A and B raises. Previously, Ted was Chief Financial Officer at Dart Neuroscience, where he built a successful finance organization supporting the company’s growth into late-stage clinical trials. He held various senior financial roles in other companies such as Aries Pharmaceuticals, Phenomix Corporation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, and Geneohm Sciences (acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company). Ted started his career in public accounting at Ernst & Young LLP. He is a licensed certified public accountant in California and received his B.S. in Accounting from Purdue University and M.B.A from San Diego State University.

“I believe Mindera Health is poised to lead precision medicine in dermatology through its transformational platform. I am enthusiastic to join the team and help move this organization forward in commercialization and growth,” commented Mr. St. Martin.

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Health, designed to prospectively predict a patient’s response to expensive biologic drug classes prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. Using a scalable minimally invasive dermal biomarker patch that captures over 7,000 biomarkers per samples and data analytics, Mind.Px materially improves patient outcomes and significantly reduces healthcare system costs of expensive biologic treatments.

About Mindera Health™

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, Next-Generation Sequencing and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

