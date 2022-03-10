DatChat to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Special Crypto Expo on March 24th

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screen capture protection, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Special Crypto Expo on Thursday, March 24th, at 3:30 PM ET. Darin Myman, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.



Event: DatChat Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Special Crypto Expo

Date: Thursday, March 24th, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Company on the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Special Crypto Expo Conference

The Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management teams of a limited number of public and private Crypto Mining and Blockchain Technology companies. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience and presenting companies will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings. We look forward to connecting with you.

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat, Inc. is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media Company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that, at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

Contacts:

Investor Relations contact:

Alex Thompson, Greg Robles

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

DATS@gatewayir.com

Press contact:

Zach Kadletz

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

DATS@gatewayir.com