Kelly's Green, Mississippi's First Woman-Owned Medical Marijuana Company, Launched by Jackson Native

JACKSON, Miss., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly G. Williams, an attorney, entrepreneur and mother, has launched Kelly's Green, a medical marijuana company dedicated to providing expertly cultivated medicinal products and patient-centered service to the people of Mississippi.

With the recent passage of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, Williams and the Kelly's Green team are ready to work with providers, caregivers, and dispensaries to give pain relief options to patients across the Magnolia state. "I'm excited today to introduce you to Kelly's Green. We are a patient-centered service medical marijuana company," Williams said. "We're the only company that's been fiercely fighting for Mississippi patients from the very beginning. I made the first financial contribution to Initiative 65, my family and I gathered signatures for a year, and I attended campaign meetings. As the only company who's been fighting with Mississippians from the very beginning, Kelly's Green is driven by the same heart and soul, kindness and compassion, humanity and commitment to Mississippians that drove Initiative 65. That service to Mississippians continues with Kelly's Green."

As a woman with business and legal experience, Williams has strong personal ties to both the state of Mississippi and the patients and caregivers who will benefit from medicinal cannabis. "I've done legal work with thousands of families and children all over the state, and this work has taught me that every human being has inherent worth. Every human being deserves to pursue relief from pain. When my father died from Alzheimer's disease in 2018, I found myself wishing he had more options for treatment and pain relief," Williams said. "Also, when my own niece was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, my eyes were opened to the intensity and senselessness of her pain and suffering. I knew I had to do something to help my niece and other patients like her obtain the pain relief they deserve."

"We're opening doors and bringing comfort to communities that haven't yet had this option," Williams said. "Kelly's Green didn't sit on the sidelines and wait until Mississippi had a medical marijuana program. We've been in this fight since the beginning, and we've got the passion, experience, and vision to be the very best for medical marijuana in the Hospitality State."

