iCAD Showcases Innovative Breast Health Solutions Platform at National Consortium of Breast Centers (NCoBC) 31st Annual Conference

NASHUA, N.H., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced it will be showcasing its portfolio of innovative breast health solutions at the National Consortium of Breast Centers (NCoBC) Annual Conference in Las Vegas, NV from March 11-16 in the iCAD booth (#203).



iCAD’s breast health solutions, including ProFound AI® for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT), or 3D mammography, will also be featured at the first-ever The New Pink Paradigm™ Summit, taking place on Sunday, March 13. At the event, clinical leadership and advocacy organizations will join forces to improve the standards of breast care and breast cancer survivorship. In a presentation titled, “Why AI?” from 2:45-3:30 pm PST, Mark Traill, MD, University of Michigan Health-West, will discuss the clinical benefits of iCAD’s portfolio of technologies for breast cancer detection and risk assessment.

“These events present unique and exciting opportunities for us to connect with both clinical leaders and advocacy influencers, and to participate in a conversation regarding leading-edge technology that is changing the paradigm in breast care,” said Stacey Stevens, President and CEO of iCAD, Inc. “iCAD’s portfolio of award-winning breast health solutions offers unmatched performance and clinical benefits for both physicians and patients, and we look forward to meeting with other influential experts and advocacy groups who are equally as passionate about enhancing patient care and improving outcomes for women.”

iCAD's suite of breast health solutions includes ProFound AI, which became the first AI software for DBT to be FDA cleared in 2018, PowerLook® Breast Density Assessment, the world’s first and only multi-vendor deep learning algorithm for standardizing breast density assessments using synthesized 2D imagesi, and ProFound AI® Risk, the world's first and only clinical decision support tool that provides an accurate short-term, breast cancer risk estimation that is truly personalized for each woman based only on a screening mammogram.

“AI is revolutionizing many facets of healthcare, including breast cancer screening, particularly as DBT grows in adoption and the medical community continues to discover the importance of breast density assessments and risk stratification in breast cancer screening,” said Dr. Traill. “Only iCAD’s portfolio of breast health solutions offers the ability to provide clinicians with a broader view of each individual patient’s case, along with her breast density and short-term risk, empowering clinicians with crucial information that can help them tailor screening regimens for women based on their individual risk.”

Built with the latest in deep-learning AI technology, ProFound AI is a high-performing cancer detection solution that rapidly and accurately analyzes each DBT image, detecting both malignant soft tissue densities and calcifications. Used concurrently when reading mammography exams, Profound AI produces Certainty of Finding lesion and Case Scores, which represent the algorithm’s confidence that a detection or case is malignant. Profound AI is clinically proven to improve radiologists’ sensitivity by 8 percent, reduce false positives and unnecessary patient recall rates by 7.2 percent, and slash reading time for radiologists by 52.7 percent.ii The latest version of the technology offers up to a 10% incremental improvement in specificity performance while maintaining an industry-leading high sensitivity level.iii

“iCAD’s technology is truly transforming breast cancer screening while also enhancing both the patient and radiologist experience,” Stevens added. “With thousands of installations worldwide, our technologies offer intuitive, enterprise-wide solutions with multi-vendor flexibility that are clinically proven to improve workflow in any reading environment. We look forward to sharing our world-class portfolio with the NCoBC community this year.”

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com and www.xoftinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

i Based on publicly available data as of September 2021. For GE and Hologic only. Uses 2D synthesized images.

ii Conant, E et al. (2019). Improving Accuracy and Efficiency with Concurrent Use of Artificial Intelligence for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis. Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. 1 (4). Accessed via https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/ryai.2019180096

iii iCAD® data on file.