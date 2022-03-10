Agtech Announces the Termination of the Planned Acquisition of Noomeds LLC

Newport Beach, CALIFORNIA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agtech Global International, Inc. (Agtech) (OTC Pink: AGGL) announces that due to unexpected delays in Agtech’s funding of the purchase, the final consummation of the Memorandum of Understanding between Dr. Malcolm A. Leissring and the planned acquisition of his company NooMeds, LLC. will not proceed and is hereby terminated.

As a result of this change, Dr. Leissring will not continue in the consulting role as Chief Scientific Officer and Agtech will not have any future involvement with the AD Foundation.

Agtech is publicly traded on the OTC Markets (OTC Pink: AGGL). Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Agtech is entering the rapidly developing markets for premium CBD consumer products through its recent acquisition of Galexxy Corporation and its joint venture with City Farm Industries. Agtech’s “soil-to-sale” business strategy is keenly focused on controlling the supply chain and maximizing profits.

Agtech Global International, Inc.

Ross Lyndon-James

E: ross@galexxy.com

M: (949) 456 3972

