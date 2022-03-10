BioRestorative Therapies Announces Research Collaboration with Professor Tore Bengtsson to Evaluate Heat Production of its ThermoStem® Program

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company” or “BioRestorative”) (NASDAQ: BRTX), a clinical stage company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with Dr. Tore Bengtsson, Professor of the Department of Molecular Biosciences, at the Wenner-Gren Institute, at Stockholm University.



The research is intended to advance the Company’s understanding of the biology and role of brown fat tissue in the ability to produce heat. The proposed research involves studying BioRestorative’s proprietary cell-lines, both primary adipose cells and brown adipocyte cells differentiated in culture, and their thermogenic response.

“We are excited to enter into this research collaboration with Professor Bengtsson’s laboratory. Heat production is an important biological property of ThermoStem® and understanding its role may expand our platform technology.” said Francisco Silva, the Company’s Vice President of Research and Development.

Professor Bengtsson’s laboratory has pioneered research on brown adipose biology and its impact on metabolic disease. He recently published a study (https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-021-02639-4) demonstrating the use of isothermal microcalorimetry as a sensitive and accurate technique for measuring thermogenic responses in intact mature brite adipocytes.

Professor Bengtsson is also co-founder of Atrogi and Sigrid Therapeutics, two clinical stage companies. Atrogi is developing a novel small molecule for treating type 2 diabetes and Sigrid Therapeutics is developing engineered micron-sized silica particles designed to act locally in the gut to reduce blood sugar levels in people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“Beneficial and substantial heat production is a unique property few cells are capable of generating. We look forward to understanding its role and impact on BioRestorative’s ThermoStem® program,” said Professor Bengtsson.

